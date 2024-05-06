‘The Family Man Season 3’ begins shoot, Manoj Bajpayee to return as Srikant Tiwari

May 06, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Manoj Bajpayee and team have commenced the shoot for The Family Man Season 3. Created by Raj & DK, the third season of the popular spy action series will stream on Prime Video.

Bajpayee will reprise the popular character of Srikant Tiwari, an officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who maintains a low profile as a middle-class family man. In the new season, Srikant will confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and mending his relationship with his wife, played by Priyamani.

“As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty,” read a note from the makers.

Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), ­Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari) and others are also returning to the show’s cast.

The first two seasons of The Family Man have been widely acclaimed. Suman Kumar, who co-wrote the series with Raj & DK, returns as a writer on Season 3.

Raj & DK also have Citadel: Honey Bunny on the cards.