FX’s ‘The Bear’ Season 3 reveals teaser, premiere date

Mark your calendars for June 27th as FX’s hit series The Bear is set to return for its third season as Chef Carmy Berzatto, Jeremy Allen White himself, shared a teaser on Instagram.

In Season 3, Carmy, alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and “Cousin” (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), continues their journey to transform their sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment. The teaser confirms Carmy’s escape from the tense situation in the Season 2 finale, setting the stage for new challenges and developments as every second counts.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer and also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

With its previous success and critical acclaim, including 10 Emmy award wins, The Bear has garnered a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting its return. Sources had previously also hinted at a quiet renewal for a fourth season, promising more from the Chicago-based eatery.

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 3 will drop at once on June 27 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.