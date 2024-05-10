GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

FX’s ‘The Bear’ Season 3 reveals teaser, premiere date

All 10 episodes of Season 3 will drop at once on June 27 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Published - May 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in a still from ‘The Bear’ Season 3 teaser

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in a still from ‘The Bear’ Season 3 teaser

Mark your calendars for June 27th as FX’s hit series The Bear is set to return for its third season as Chef Carmy Berzatto, Jeremy Allen White himself, shared a teaser on Instagram.

In Season 3, Carmy, alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and “Cousin” (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), continues their journey to transform their sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment. The teaser confirms Carmy’s escape from the tense situation in the Season 2 finale, setting the stage for new challenges and developments as every second counts.

‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer and also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

With its previous success and critical acclaim, including 10 Emmy award wins, The Bear has garnered a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting its return. Sources had previously also hinted at a quiet renewal for a fourth season, promising more from the Chicago-based eatery.

Jeremey Allen White to play Bruce Springsteen in upcoming adaptation

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 3 will drop at once on June 27 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.