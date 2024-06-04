The counting of votes for India General Election 2024 is set to begin shortly on June 4. Postal ballots will be counted first. The fate of over 8,000 candidates in fray will be decided today amid tight security in States like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Citing the Conduct of Election Rules, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on June 3 said the count of postal ballots will start first across all counting centres and asserted that there was “no doubt about it”.

He also said after half-an-hour of the start of the postal ballot count, the counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines will commence.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

All major exit polls published after the seventh and the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls ended on June 1, predicted a third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The polls indicated that the NDA may end up winning close to 360 seats. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is projected to win about 150 seats. However, decrying the predictions, INDIA bloc parties called the exit polls as bogus.