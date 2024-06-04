GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Indian General Election Results LIVE updates: Counting of postal ballots to begin shortly; fate of over 8,000 candidates to be decided today

The exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-led NDA government for a third time; Congress and INDIA bloc parties said the exit polls have been orchestrated by the PM

Updated - June 04, 2024 06:14 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 06:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The counting of votes for India General Election 2024 is set to begin shortly on June 4. Postal ballots will be counted first. The fate of over 8,000 candidates in fray will be decided today amid tight security in States like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Citing the Conduct of Election Rules, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on June 3 said the count of postal ballots will start first across all counting centres and asserted that there was “no doubt about it”.

He also said after half-an-hour of the start of the postal ballot count, the counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines will commence.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

All major exit polls published after the seventh and the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls ended on June 1, predicted a third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The polls indicated that the NDA may end up winning close to 360 seats. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is projected to win about 150 seats. However, decrying the predictions, INDIA bloc parties called the exit polls as bogus

Follow LIVE updates below:
  • June 04, 2024 06:09
    Watch | What do the Assembly election results tell us about possible vote swings in the Lok Sabha polls?

    The Hindu has an in-depth interactive that looks at State-wise and overall results in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections and phase-wise voting trends in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Please scan the QR code to visit the interactive. You can filter the results for different Regions (South, North, West India for e.g.), Population Density (Rural vs Urban), Type of Contest (Bipolar, Triangular etc), Margin of victory, Reserved constituencies, Performance of Turncoat candidates and so on.

    Watch: Explaining possible swings in Lok Sabha elections 2024

    The Hindu uses an interactive graphic to look at what it would take for the BJP/NDA to win big in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and conversely for the opposition to weaken it

  • June 04, 2024 05:52
    Stage set for counting of votes in LS polls; over 8,000 candidates in fray

    The fate of over 8,000 candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be decided on June 4 when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security in States like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

    Even as he said that the Election Commission (EC) had a “robust” mechanism in place for the counting process, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on June 3 came down heavily on the Opposition parties for making allegations that Returning Officers and District Magistrates (DMs) were influenced to vitiate the poll process.

    ​​Click here to read more...​​

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Lok Sabha / election / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.