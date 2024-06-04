GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

PM Modi speech LIVE updates: Prime Minister Modi to speak from BJP headquarters soon

Narendra Modi is set to address the party workers as the Election Commission is yet to release the final results for the Lok Sabha elections

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review post-Cyclone Remal situation, especially in the north-east region, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_02_2024_000085B)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review post-Cyclone Remal situation, especially in the north-east region, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_02_2024_000085B) | Photo Credit: Vighnesh P Venkitesh _11933@Chennai

Prime Minister Modi on June 4 is scheduled to address the party workers at 8 p.m. from the party headquarters, as the Election Commission is yet to announce the final results for the Lok Sabha election.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi for third consecutive term, victory margin lowest

Mr. Modi posted on X thanking the BJP workers for their hard work during the election campaigning.

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is an unprecedented feat in India’s history”, he said. He said that it is because of the public’s affection that the NDA is likely to get a third term and assured that the government will continue with the good work and keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. 

The 2024 Lok Sabha election result, which has left the BJP with less than a majority of seats, will likely lead to changes — not just in terms of how the coalition, if it fructifies in governmental terms, is run, but also in the internal dynamics of the BJP. 

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in his first press conference after Lok Sabha poll results said that voters “understood Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lies about Congress manifesto.”

“This is a victory of people and democracy... People have not given clear mandate to any party; mandate is against Narendra Modi... Government machinery created obstacles in our path; from start to finish our campaign was positive,” he said.

  • June 04, 2024 19:59
    PM Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi for third consecutive term, victory margin lowest

    PM Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi for third consecutive term, victory margin lowest

    PM Modi election results: PM Narendra Modi won Varanasi seat for third term with a victory margin of 1,52,513 votes, less than 2019 and 2014 elections

  • June 04, 2024 19:47
    The path ahead for the BJP holds echoes of the past

    Election results 2024: The path ahead for the BJP holds echoes of the past

    2024 Lok Sabha election results may lead to a new NDA coalition, changing BJP's internal dynamics and political strategy.

  • June 04, 2024 19:45
    This is an unprecedented moment in the history of India: PM
  • June 04, 2024 19:44
    PM Modi is set to speak soon at the party headquarters

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / election / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.