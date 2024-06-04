Prime Minister Modi on June 4 is scheduled to address the party workers at 8 p.m. from the party headquarters, as the Election Commission is yet to announce the final results for the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Modi posted on X thanking the BJP workers for their hard work during the election campaigning.

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is an unprecedented feat in India’s history”, he said. He said that it is because of the public’s affection that the NDA is likely to get a third term and assured that the government will continue with the good work and keep fulfilling the aspirations of people.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election result, which has left the BJP with less than a majority of seats, will likely lead to changes — not just in terms of how the coalition, if it fructifies in governmental terms, is run, but also in the internal dynamics of the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in his first press conference after Lok Sabha poll results said that voters “understood Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lies about Congress manifesto.”

“This is a victory of people and democracy... People have not given clear mandate to any party; mandate is against Narendra Modi... Government machinery created obstacles in our path; from start to finish our campaign was positive,” he said.