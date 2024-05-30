Still on tenterhooks, Sandeshkhali holds the key to the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency remains tense ahead of polling day on June 1, the final phase of the Lok Sabha election. Since allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault were levelled against a group of local Trinamool Congress leaders, Sandeshkhali has been witness to widespread protests; signs of violence are still evident from villagers’ attacks against the now suspended TMC leaders, including at the poultry farm of Shiboprasad Hazra.

Over the last three months, however, the whole island has also been decked up with the flags of political parties and poll-related graffiti. The villagers still talk about the alleged atrocities by former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, Mr. Hazra and Uttam Gayen, but in hushed tones.

“Initially, when the movement against the TMC leaders erupted, people were united against them. Now, people have taken sides and whole thing has become political,” said Nitai Das, a villager from Sandeshkhali.

In fact, even the political party workers swelling party offices on the island in the run-up to polling day are unwilling to speak on record after a series of sting videos which have triggered suspicions regarding the veracity of the sexual assault allegations. “How do I know that you are not secretly recording it and will publish it as a sting video?“ a BJP supporter asked. The TMC leadership has been able to counter the allegations of land grabs and sexual abuse on account of these sting videos, which show a local BJP leader and some women questioning the truth of the allegations.

Women’s issue

The BJP, however, has staked its campaign around the allegations. The central investigating agencies have been quick to take action and filed a chargesheet against Mr. Shahjahan in the three months since his arrest on February 29 by West Bengal police. The BJP’s candidate from the Basirhat seat is Rekha Patra, a 30-year old political debutante who was one of the women to accuse the local TMC leaders of committing atrocities in Sandeshkhali. Not only has Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Ms. Patra via telephone, calling her a ‘Shakti Swaroopa’ or symbol of strength, but he also recently singled her out at a public meeting, lauding her oratory skills and declaring that he wants such people in Parliament.

In fact, the BJP has shaped its campaign for the entire State around the Sandeshkhali narrative, with the party’s top leadership raking up the allegations in every public meeting and pitching it as a women’s issue. Almost 50% of the West Bengal electorate, about 3.73 crore voters, are women.

Prestige fight

The battle for Basirhat, a constituency bordering Bangladesh, has now become a prestige fight for both the BJP and TMC. The State’s ruling party has dubbed the allegations “misinformation and propaganda” and highlighted its own initiatives dedicated to women, including cash incentive schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree.

After months, the TMC has finally opened its own party office in Sandeshkhali. Bhatka Das, a TMC supporter who had once publicly accused his own party leaders of alleged atrocities, is busy arranging voter slips for a last minute door-to-door campaign. TMC supporters say that since action has been taken against those who were alleged to have committed atrocities, voters should support the ruling party in the election. Mr. Shahjahan and his aides have been arrested, but so were local BJP and CPI(M) supporters, who were only released after the intervention of the Calcutta High Court.

TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has campaigned for her party’s Basirhat candidate Haji Nurul Islam, has said that she will visit Sandeshkhali once her party candidate wins the Lok Sabha seat.

Tense island

Cyclone ‘Remal’ that swept past the coastal areas of West Bengal on the night of May 26 spared Sandeshkhali, and its weak earthen embankments withstood the storm surge. However, a section of villagers have complained that they were not provided relief material because of their allegiance to the BJP.

As tensions continue to hold sway, security forces deployed for election duty have arrived at the island, crossing the river from the mainland at Dhanmakhali ghat. As the island prepares to vote on Friday, the outcome of the election here is likley to continue to dominate the State’s politics in the weeks to come.