Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Who will lead the race in the three-cornered fight?

AIADMK competes without the support of BJP again, reminiscent of 2014 when it last won majority

Published - June 04, 2024 07:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling in the State of Tamil Nadu took place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on April 19, when all 39 of the State’s constituencies voted. The total voter turnout from the total 6,18,90,348 electors in the State was 69.72%. 

Competition in the State is between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leading the bloc in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

In Tamil Nadu, time for Congress to answer wake-up calls

The AIADMK-led Alliance has AIADMK contesting 32 seats and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) contesting 5 seats. The AIADMK and BJP were in alliance until September of 2023, when the two parties split. The NDA primarily consists of the BJP, contesting 19 seats, and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), contesting 10 seats. The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also fielded candidates in all 39 of Tamil Nadu’s constituencies. 

Watch | AIADMK-BJP break-up: Advantage DMK? 

Follow the live updates below:

