Polling in the State of Tamil Nadu took place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on April 19, when all 39 of the State’s constituencies voted. The total voter turnout from the total 6,18,90,348 electors in the State was 69.72%.

Competition in the State is between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leading the bloc in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The AIADMK-led Alliance has AIADMK contesting 32 seats and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) contesting 5 seats. The AIADMK and BJP were in alliance until September of 2023, when the two parties split. The NDA primarily consists of the BJP, contesting 19 seats, and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), contesting 10 seats. The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also fielded candidates in all 39 of Tamil Nadu’s constituencies.

