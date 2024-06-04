The Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) combine faces the Tejashwi Yadav- Rahul Gandhi’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the same as the last General elections inspite Mr. Kumar switching alliances twice in the past five years. Exit polls suggest that the NDA is poised to sweep Bihar winning over 30 of the 40 seats, while the INDIA bloc may win over five seats. Currently, NDA hold 39 of the 40 seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, for the NDA, BJP fought on 17 seats, JD(U) 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on five seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) one seat each and for the INDIA bloc - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on 23 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on five seats, Congress on nine seats and the Left parties on the remaining five seats

Polling was done in all seven phases in Bihar with four constituencies in the first, five in the second, third, fourth and fifth phase each and eight constituencies in the sixth and seventh phase each. The phase-wise voter turnout was 49.26% in phase one, 59.45% in phase two, 59.15% in phase three, 58.21% in phase four, 56.76% in phase five, 57.18% in phase six and 51.92% in phase seven.

Follow the live updates below: