Two days after having secured the state’s top administrative office in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) for the second time, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would be eyeing to secure representatives from the northeastern state in Delhi. Polling in the state for two constituencies, namely, Arunachal West and Arunachal East took place on April 19. The total voter turnout from the total 8,82,816 electors in the State was 77.68%.

The most awaited contest in the state takes place in Arunachal West where Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is up against INDIA alliance candidate Nabam Tuki. In Arunachal East, Bosiram Siram – representing the INDIA alliance is up against Tapir Gao.

On Sunday, BJP bagged 46 seats in the 60-seat state assembly to secure its third run in power. Whilst Congress recorded its most dismal performance ever, bagging only one seat of the 19 it contested. This was a massive drop from 42 it won in 2014.

Key issues at the centre of the election include educational and infrastructural development in the State, particularly in the several regions sharing borders with neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Myanmar and China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. Candidates in the Christian-majority State have also been discussing religious inclusivity.

Follow the live updates below: