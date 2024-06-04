GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election results 2024: Suresh Gopi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar command huge leads as BJP on verge of first-ever LS seat in Kerala

The BJP is likely to make inroads in Kerala as two of its star candidates in the State seek to break the UDF-LDF duopoly

Updated - June 04, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suresh Gopi, actor and BJP leader in Kerala. File picture

Suresh Gopi, actor and BJP leader in Kerala. File picture | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

Actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi is likely to make history in Kerala as BJP looks to secure its first-ever Lok Sabha seat in the State. Mr. Gopi commands a massive lead — over 56,000 votes — in the Thrissur constituency as of 12 noon.

Also read | Kerala Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

The BJP had its best performance in Thrissur through Mr. Gopi in the 2019 elections. He got 2,93,822 votes (28.19%), which was 17% more than the former election. The two consecutive visits of Mr. Modi emphasise the importance given by the BJP to Thrissur.

The actor had lost in the 2021 Assembly polls as well.

Also read: For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP’s Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is also holding a lead of over 19,000 votes over incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as of 12 noon.

In a bid to capitalise on its growing popularity in the constituency, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fielded tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Mr. Chandrasekhar, a three-time Rajya Sabha member who contested a Lok Sabha election for the first time.

ALSO READ | Rajeev Chandrasekhar interview | ‘It is about replacing political culture of not doing anything with politics of performance’

Having secured vote shares above 30% to finish second in both the polls in 2014 and 2019, the BJP-led coalition banked heavily on the vote base it has cultivated over the years.

