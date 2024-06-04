Actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi is likely to make history in Kerala as BJP looks to secure its first-ever Lok Sabha seat in the State. Mr. Gopi commands a massive lead — over 56,000 votes — in the Thrissur constituency as of 12 noon.

The BJP had its best performance in Thrissur through Mr. Gopi in the 2019 elections. He got 2,93,822 votes (28.19%), which was 17% more than the former election. The two consecutive visits of Mr. Modi emphasise the importance given by the BJP to Thrissur.

The actor had lost in the 2021 Assembly polls as well.

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP’s Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is also holding a lead of over 19,000 votes over incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as of 12 noon.

In a bid to capitalise on its growing popularity in the constituency, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fielded tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Mr. Chandrasekhar, a three-time Rajya Sabha member who contested a Lok Sabha election for the first time.

Having secured vote shares above 30% to finish second in both the polls in 2014 and 2019, the BJP-led coalition banked heavily on the vote base it has cultivated over the years.