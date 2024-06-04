In Maharashtra, battle lines have been drawn between the Mahayuti alliance— comprising of the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi– with the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (Shiv Sena-UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP–SP). Both factions of the Shiv Sena are going head to head in 13 constituencies, while the NCP factions are competing against each other in two.

In 2014, the BJP won a majority in Maharashtra with 23 seats, followed by Shiv Sena winning 18 and NCP winning 4. In 2019, the NDA won a majority yet again with 41 seats. Now, following the split in the two major regional parties, the State’s voters have important decisions to make about which alliance they support.

Follow the live updates below: