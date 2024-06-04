GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP seeks majority for a third term

The recent split of two major regional parties, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, is likely to divide votes in Maharashtra

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:51 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

In Maharashtra, battle lines have been drawn between the Mahayuti alliance— comprising of the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi– with the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (Shiv Sena-UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP–SP). Bothfactions of the Shiv Sena are going head to head in 13 constituencies, while the NCP factions are competing against each other in two.

Also read:Maharashtra Assembly elections, not Lok Sabha polls, will settle political scores

In 2014, the BJP won a majority in Maharashtra with 23 seats, followed by Shiv Sena winning 18 and NCP winning 4. In 2019, the NDA won a majority yet again with 41 seats. Now, following the split in the two major regional parties, the State’s voters haveimportant decisions to make about which alliance they support.

Also read:Farmers, Dalits, Marathas hold the key in rural Maharashtra

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 04, 2024 07:51
    Key contests in the State

    A key battleground in Maharashtra is theBaramati seat, where NCP’s Sunetra Pawar, wife of incumbent Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting against NCP-SP’s Supriya Sule. Supriya Sule, the daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, is currently representing the seat in the Lok Sabha. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of Sharad Pawar, and the head of the . 

    Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai is also home to several essential contests in the State.In theMumbai North constituency, BJP’s Piyush Goyal, an incumbent Cabinet Minister, is contesting against INC’s Bhushan Patil. In theMumbai South constituency, Shiv Sena- UBT’s Arvind Sawant, a former Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and the incumbent MP representing the seat in the Lok Sabha, is contesting with SS’s Yamini Yashwant Jadhav. In theKalyan constituency, Shrikant Shinde, son of the incumbent Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, is contesting on a SHS ticket against SS-UBT’s Vaishali Darekar Rane. Shrikant Shinde currently represents this seat in the parliament.

