year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin soon for 21 Lok Sabha seats

The main competition for Odisha’s Lok Sabha seats is expected to be between the regional party BJD and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:13 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling in the State of Odisha for the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies took place in the fourth to seventh phases of the Lok Sabha election, on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The total voter turnout was 75.68% in phase four, 73.50% in phase five, 74.45% in phase six and 70.67% in phase seven. 

The State also witnessed its State Assembly election simultaneously where the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) have locked horns. 

Also read: Fates of 280 candidates contesting Lok Sabha, Assembly seats sealed in Odisha 

The main competition for Odisha’s Lok Sabha seats is expected to be between the regional party BJD and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Also fielding their candidates in all 21 constituencies is the INC-led Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). INDIA has fielded 20 INC candidates, along with 1 candidate representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). 

Also read: Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat: A fight between two candidates who are stars in their own right 

While Odisha has been a stronghold of BJD, the BJP has been seeing a steady growth in the State. While the BJD won 20 seats in 2014 and the BJP won only one, the number of seats won by the BJP in 2019 rose to eight. In 2019, the BJD won 12 seats and the INC won one. This is also indicative of a larger picture of national parties gradually gaining power over regional parties across the country. 

Follow the live updates below

  • June 04, 2024 07:06
    Counting for 21 seats to begin shortly

    Good Morning!

    Welcome to The Hindu’s coverage of the Odisha Lok Sabha election results. 

    Voting for the 21 Lok Sabha seats took place simultaneously along with the Odisha Assembly elections in four phases. 

    While the BJD occupies the most number of seats at 12, its rival the BJP is also catching up with eight seats in its kitty, while the Congress party has just one seat with itself. 

