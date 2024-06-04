GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Results 2024: TMC, BJP in neck and neck fight in Bengal

Election Results 2024 : Neck-and-neck contest between TMC and BJP in West Bengal Lok Sabha polls, with TMC slightly ahead

Published - June 04, 2024 09:53 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Trinamool Congress candidate from Jadavpur, Sayani Ghosh during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, at Patuli area in Kolkata on May 17, 2024.

Trinamool Congress candidate from Jadavpur, Sayani Ghosh during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, at Patuli area in Kolkata on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on June 4 locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots for the Lok Sabha polls got underway, with the former having a slight edge, TV channels reported.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported that TMC was leading in three seats, while the BJP and the Congress were ahead in one seat each.

Another Bengali news channel TV 9 Bangla, reported that TMC was leading in five, whereas the BJP was ahead in four and the Congress in one.

Follow West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE updates

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now.

Counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 a.m.

