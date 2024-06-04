Election Results 2024: TMC, BJP in neck and neck fight in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on June 4 locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots for the Lok Sabha polls got underway, with the former having a slight edge, TV channels reported.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported that TMC was leading in three seats, while the BJP and the Congress were ahead in one seat each.

Another Bengali news channel TV 9 Bangla, reported that TMC was leading in five, whereas the BJP was ahead in four and the Congress in one.

Follow West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE updates

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now.

Counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 a.m.