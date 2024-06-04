Rajasthan General Election 2024 was held in the first two phases, April 19 and April 26. There are 25 constituencies, 12 of them voted in the first phase, and the rest 13 in the second phase. Voter turnout was 57.65% in the first phase and 65.03% in the second phase.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is contested against the Indian National Congress (INC)-led INDIA bloc, comprising Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). BJP contested alone across all 25 constituencies while Indian National Congress (INC) competed for 22 seats. The BAP, CPI(M), and RLP fielded candidates in the remaining slots. Over the past 15 years, BJP’s vote share escalated with every general election, reaching 59.1% in 2019. While the BJP swept all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in 2014, but in 2019 it secured 24 seats, and RLP won the remaining one seat.

This election follows closely after the Assembly Polls, where the BJP secured 115 out of 199 contested seats and Congress bagged 69 seats.

Electoral issues include the Central Government’s handling of the farmers’ protests and women wrestlers’ protests against BJP’s Brij Bhushan Singh. Caste is a major factor in Rajasthan politics and the issues with the Rajput Community and the sidelining of State BJP president Satish Poonia, also a Jat, might reflect in BJP results. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation of Muslims as infiltrators while campaigning in the Banswara constituency stirred controversy earlier.

