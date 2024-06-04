GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajasthan Election Results 2024 live: BJP aims to win all seats

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 24 seats and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat in Rajasthan.

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:06 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan General Election 2024 was held in the first two phases, April 19 and April 26. There are 25 constituencies, 12 of them voted in the first phase, and the rest 13 in the second phase. Voter turnout was 57.65% in the first phase and 65.03% in the second phase. 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is contested against the Indian National Congress (INC)-led INDIA bloc, comprising Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). BJP contested alone across all 25 constituencies while Indian National Congress (INC) competed for 22 seats. The BAP, CPI(M), and RLP fielded candidates in the remaining slots. Over the past 15 years, BJP’s vote share escalated with every general election, reaching 59.1% in 2019. While the BJP swept all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in 2014, but in 2019 it secured 24 seats, and RLP won the remaining one seat. 

This election follows closely after the Assembly Polls, where the BJP secured 115 out of 199 contested seats and Congress bagged 69 seats. 

General Election 2024: full schedule

Electoral issues include the Central Government’s handling of the farmers’ protests and women wrestlers’ protests against BJP’s Brij Bhushan Singh. Caste is a major factor in Rajasthan politics and the issues with the Rajput Community and the sidelining of State BJP president Satish Poonia, also a Jat, might reflect in BJP results. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation of Muslims as infiltrators while campaigning in the Banswara constituency stirred controversy earlier.

Follow the live updates here 

  • June 04, 2024 08:06
    Counting day: Voting begins for Rajasthan’s 25 seats
  • June 03, 2024 17:33
    What do the exit polls say?

    Projections have the National Democratic Alliance in the lead. The NDA could win between 18-23 seats in the State, with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc expected to win 2-7 seats. In terms of vote share, the NDA is likely to capture 62% of the votes, followed by the INDIA bloc (31%) and others (7%).

  • June 03, 2024 17:20
    In focus: Rajasthan’s Churu seat where caste matters more than party ideology

    In this constituency, known as the gateway to Rajasthan’s Thar desert, voters seem to blow hot and cold, The Hindu’s Sobhana K. Nair reported earlier. Here, Prime Minister Modi’s popularity remains undiminished, but the elections were fought on the age-old battle lines of Jat versus Rajput, amidst Dalit fears that the BJP will alter the Constitution and remove reservations. Read more here.

  • June 03, 2024 17:16
    Key players in the Rajasthan fight

    In Kota constituency, BJP has fielded incumbent Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against INC’s Prahlad Gunjal. Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is contesting against BJP’s Lumbaram Choudhary from the seat of Jalore. 

    Rahul Kaswan, a former BJP loyalist, resigned from the party and joined Congress and contested from the Churu constituency against BJP’s Devendra Jhajharia, a paralympic medalist. The fear of an “ ek tarfa” or one-sided government pervades in the three Lok Sabha seats of Shekhawati — including Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu. Read more here about how the region bats for a stronger Opposition, as resentment against the Agniveer scheme, rising inflation and stagnant wages swells up.

    In Alwar constituency, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav contested against INC’s Lalit Yadav. BJP fielded Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya against BAP candidate Rajkumar Raot in Banswara constituency. Congress Candidate Urmila Jain Bhaya, wife of Pramod Jain Bhaya, a former minister in the Gehlot government contested from Jhalawar- Baran constituency against BJP candidate Dushyant Singh. Ms. Jain Bhaya had also contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections against Mr. Singh.

    The alliances, particularly with CPI(M) in Sikar and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in Nagpur, boost Congress. Congress has a chance to win more seats as the infighting between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot divisions dropped after the 2023 Assembly Election defeat. This unity in Congress might be reflected in the 2024 polls. 

  • June 03, 2024 17:12
    Countdown: How Rajasthan voted

    The 25 seats in Rajasthan were voted in two phases. The voter turnout was 57.65% in the first phase and 65.03% in the second phase. 

    Repolling took place in at least two regions. The Dudhwa Khurd village in Rajasthan’s Barmer Lok Sabha constituency voted again on May 8 following the complaints made about the breach of secrecy during the polling on April 26. Earlier, the Nandsi village in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency was repolled on May 2 because of the presiding officer having misplaced the 17-A register of voters.

