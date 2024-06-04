GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: In 2024, BJP trails in 30% of the seats it won in 2019

A look at 299 seats (excluding Surat) where the BJP won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is contesting again in the 2024 polls

Published - June 04, 2024 03:01 pm IST

The Hindu Data Team
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), and Home minister, Amit Shah, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leave after casting their ballot at a polling booth at Ranip, Ahmedabad on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), and Home minister, Amit Shah, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leave after casting their ballot at a polling booth at Ranip, Ahmedabad on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) | Photo Credit: SAJJAD HUSSAIN

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to lead in 69.2% of the seats it won in the 2019 elections, while it is trailing in 30% of the constituencies. The story is based on votes counted till 2.15 pm. It will be updated later when more votes are counted.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP contested in 299 of the 303 seats it won in the 2019 elections. This list excludes Surat. Of the 299 seats, it is leading/ has won in 207 and is trailing/ has lost in 92 as shown in Table 1. If the BJP leads in a seat, it had previously won, it is a ‘hold’. If it loses a seat previously won, it is a ‘loss’ and the seat is ‘gained’ by some other party.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page.

Table 1 | The table shows BJP’s overall position in the 299 seats.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Table 2 gives the BJP’s position in each of the 299 seats. It lists the party’s vote share and the change from 2019. In seats where the BJP is trailing currently, the leading party is also listed.

Of the 207 seats where the BJP is leading/ has won, it has increased its vote share the most in Tripura East (by 22.4%). Among the 92 seats where the BJP is trailing/has lost, its vote share has declined the most in Barmer ( by 41.5%).

Table 2 | The table shows BJP’s seat-wise position in the 299 constituencies.

Follow the Election Results LIVE Updates page.

Of the 92 seats where the BJP is trailing/lost, the Indian National Congress is leading in 42 followed by Samajwadi Party which is leading in 25 seats as shown in table 3.

Table 3 | The table shows the parties that are currently leading (gains) in seats, that were won by BJP in 2019.

