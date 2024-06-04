GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: BJP leading in most north cities except Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Phulpur

As the EC begins to announce the election results 2024, a look at the number of seats won by the NDA and INDIA coalitions in the major northern and central cities

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:35 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Data Team
Women voters hold their identity cards for the camera as they queue to vote during the second round of voting near Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh

Women voters hold their identity cards for the camera as they queue to vote during the second round of voting near Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh

Of the 21 constituencies in major cities of north and central India including Delhi, Gurgaon, Bhopal and Lucknow, the NDA coalition is leading/winning in 17 seats, followed by the INDIA coalition with 4 seats. The results and trends are based on votes counted as of 10.30 am. It will be updated when more votes get counted.

 For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

Compared with 2019, the NDA coalition’s seat tally has come down by 3 seats, the INDIA coalition has gained 3 seats in these 21 constituencies. These figures are based on early trends

Table 1 | The table shows alliance-wise wins in 2024 and change from 2019

Of the seven seats in Delhi, the NDA coalition is leading/winning in 7 seats, with the INDIA coalition leading/winning in 0 seat. The parties leading/winning from these seats are: Chandni Chowk: Bharatiya Janata Party, East Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party, New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party, North East Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party, North West Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party, South Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party and West Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2019, all seven seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Indian National Congress (Coalition: INDIA) is leading/winning from the Chandigarh and Ludhiana constituencies. The parties leading/winning from the major cities in Uttar Pradesh are: Agra: Bharatiya Janata Party, Gautam Buddha Nagar: Bharatiya Janata Party, Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Janata Party, Kanpur: Bharatiya Janata Party, Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party, Meerut: Bharatiya Janata Party, Phulpur: Samajwadi Party and Varanasi: Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP is leading leading/winning from the two major cities in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal and Indore. In Haryana, the Indian National Congress (INDIA) is leading/winning from Gurgaon and Bharatiya Janata Party (NDA) is leading/winning from Faridabad.

Table 2 | The table shows seat-wise winners in 2024 and 2019

In 2 of these 21 seats, the winning margin is currently less than 2.5% of the votes.

Table 3 | The table shows the winning/leading margin in 2024.

