Odisha Assembly election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin soon for 147 seats

The ruling BJD has asserted that the party would form the government in Odisha with a two-thirds majority by winning at least 110 of the 147 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:03 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 06:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly elections will begin shortly on June 4. 

The ruling BJD on Sunday asserted that the party would form the government in Odisha with a two-thirds majority by winning at least 110 of the 147 Assembly Constituencies in the State. 

If re-elected, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who has been in the role for 24 years, would assume power for the sixth term. He may go on to become India’s longest serving Chief Minister, surpassing former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling’s record.

According to Axis My India exit poll, BJD and BJP are expected to win 62-80 seats in the 147-member Legislative Assembly in Odisha. The Congress is expected to win 5 to 8 seats. The BJP is projected to win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the ruling Biju Janata Dal may only win 0-2 seats, according to predictions by India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Besides, the Congress is likely to get 0-1 seat.

Follow live updates below:
  • June 04, 2024 07:03
    Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha

    The Election Commission has made elaborate preparations for counting of votes for 21 the Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.

    Counting will be held in 70 centres throughout the state starting at 8 am today, officials said.

    More than 67,000 ballot units, along with 1.47 lakh postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections and 1.46 lakh for assembly elections, will be tallied across the 70 centres.

    Counting halls have been air-conditioned due to the heatwave, with power generators on standby, CCTVs installed, and fire fighting teams stationed.

    - PTI

  • June 04, 2024 06:53
    Odisha Assembly vote counting to begin shortly

    Good Morning!

    Welcome to The Hindu’s coverage of the Odisha Assembly election results. 

    After a four-phase election in the State, which saw a 74.44% turnout, the results for 147 constituencies will begin streaming in shortly. 

    In the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD posted a thumping victory winning 112 seats out of 147 in the State. Mr. Patnaik was sworn in as Chief Minister for a fifth consecutive time since 2000. He is hoping to repeat his victory for a sixth consecutive time. 

