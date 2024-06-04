Counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly elections will begin shortly on June 4.

The ruling BJD on Sunday asserted that the party would form the government in Odisha with a two-thirds majority by winning at least 110 of the 147 Assembly Constituencies in the State.

If re-elected, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who has been in the role for 24 years, would assume power for the sixth term. He may go on to become India’s longest serving Chief Minister, surpassing former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling’s record.

According to Axis My India exit poll, BJD and BJP are expected to win 62-80 seats in the 147-member Legislative Assembly in Odisha. The Congress is expected to win 5 to 8 seats. The BJP is projected to win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the ruling Biju Janata Dal may only win 0-2 seats, according to predictions by India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Besides, the Congress is likely to get 0-1 seat.