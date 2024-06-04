Not many surprises are expected for the Lok Sabha election results in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State and a usual stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Notably, the BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat during the general elections in 2014 and 2019. However, in recent years, the AAP has made major strides in the State, where it is contesting two seats this term.

Results for only 25 seats will be declared on June 4, as BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won unopposed in Surat after all other candidates dropped out of the race.

Pre-poll Gujarat has seen high-octane campaigning, with Narendra Modi questioning Congress about Muslim reservations. “If they have the courage, let them announce and give it in writing that they will never offer reservations based on religion. They should pledge to not tamper with the Constitution,” Mr. Modi said during the launch of his electoral campaign in the State on May 1, 2024.

Gujarat had gone to the polls of May 7, and turnout was reported to be 60.13%

