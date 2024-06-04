GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Gujarat election results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP aims for hat-trick

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP won all seats in Gujarat

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:59 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Not many surprises are expected for the Lok Sabha election results in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State and a usual stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Notably, the BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat during the general elections in 2014 and 2019. However, in recent years, the AAP has made major strides in the State, where it is contesting two seats this term. 

Results for only 25 seats will be declared on June 4, as BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won unopposed in Surat after all other candidates dropped out of the race. 

Also read: Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra: What will happen?

Pre-poll Gujarat has seen high-octane campaigning, with Narendra Modi questioning Congress about Muslim reservations. “If they have the courage, let them announce and give it in writing that they will never offer reservations based on religion. They should pledge to not tamper with the Constitution,” Mr. Modi said during the launch of his electoral campaign in the State on May 1, 2024. 

Gujarat had gone to the polls of May 7, and turnout was reported to be 60.13%

Also read: If re-elected, BJP to focus on economic reforms

Follow the live updates below:

    Related Topics

    General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Gujarat / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Live news

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.