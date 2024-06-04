GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin soon

The voter turnout for the polls stood at an impressive 81.86%, almost a 2% increase when compared to the previous general elections in the State, which were held in 2019.

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:02 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 06:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The trends for Andhra Pradesh Assembly electiion results is expected to start from 9 am on June 4, 2024.

Counting of votes for the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will begin shortly on June 4. The State went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

The voter turnout for the polls stood at an impressive 81.86%, almost a 2% increase when compared to the previous general elections in the State, which were held in 2019.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | For Lok Sabha election updates, visit our election results live page

Follow live updates below: 

  • June 04, 2024 06:48
    How many rounds of counting?

    In the Assembly constituencies, the highest of 26 rounds would be witnessed in Bhimili and Panyam requiring nine to 10 hours, and the lowest of 13 rounds in Kovvur and Narasapuram which was expected to take five hours each.

    There were 111 Assembly constituencies which would require less than 20 rounds of EVM vote counting, and 61 that need between 21 and 24 rounds while three constituencies would see more than 25 rounds. 

    In the case of postal ballot vote counting, 102 Assembly constituencies would have two rounds, 48 need three rounds and 25 would witness four rounds.

  • June 04, 2024 06:46
    How long will it take to count votes from an EVM machine?

    22 minutes. That’s all it takes to get the results from an EVM machine!

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena hopes to get the first round of results within 30 minutes of counting. 

    The counting time for the subsequent rounds is expected to reduce gradually, once the counting staff and election agents of political parties get familiar with the procedure. 

    For the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, 2,443 tables were arranged for the counting of EVM votes and 443 tables for postal ballots, and for the 175 Assembly constituencies, 2,446 tables for EVM votes and 557 for postal ballots have been set up at 401 counting halls .across the State in 33 locations. 

  • June 04, 2024 06:42
    Election results declaration will start by 1 p.m. in Andhra Pradesh, says CEO

    Declaration of final results would start after 1 p.m. on Tuesday (June 4), for the simultaneous elections conducted for the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

    Addressing a press conference on June 3 (Monday) at the Secretariat, Mr. Meena said that the process for the counting of votes polled would begin at 8 a.m. at 401 counting halls set up at 33 places across the State. Read more

