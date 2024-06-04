GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Thackeray, Shinde in neck-and-neck fight in Maharashtra

As the EC begins to announce the election results 2024, early trends shows that the INDIA bloc is ahead in the State as of now.

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:44 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:10 am IST

The Hindu Data Team
BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar) supporters take part in the nomination rally of NDA Mumbai South Central seat candidate Rahul Shewale for the Lok Sabha elections 2024

BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar) supporters take part in the nomination rally of NDA Mumbai South Central seat candidate Rahul Shewale for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

In the 13 constituencies in Maharashtra where Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, are fighting head-to-head in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the factions are in a very tight contest. Of the 13, Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 6 while the Shinde-led party is leading in 7. The latter is part of the NDA alliance while the Thackarey-led party is with the INDIA bloc.

In the two seats where the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are fighting head-to-head, the Sharad Pawar-led faction, which is supporting the INDIA alliance, is leading in both the seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is supporting the NDA coalition this time.

The trends and results are based on data as of 10.30 am. The results will be updated as more votes get counted.

Table 1 | The table shows the lead position in direct contests between SHS and SHS (UBT).

Table 2 | The table shows the position in the direct contests between NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The results show the parties allied with the INDIA bloc have enjoyed more success so far in this election in Maharashtra. Together, the INDIA bloc is leading in 28 seats, higher than the 19 seats in which the NDA parties are leading. The vote shares are close with the INDIA alliance securing 42.1% and the NDA, 44%. 

Table 3 | The table shows the overall position in the 2024 polls in Maharashtra.

Table 4 | The table shows the gains/holds/losses of various parties in the 2024 polls when compared to the 2019 polls.

For instance, of the 22 seats that the BJP won in 2019, it is retaining 10 and is losing 5 to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), 1 to Shiv Sena (UBT), and 6 to the Indian National Congress.

