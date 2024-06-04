In the 13 constituencies in Maharashtra where Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, are fighting head-to-head in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the factions are in a very tight contest. Of the 13, Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 6 while the Shinde-led party is leading in 7. The latter is part of the NDA alliance while the Thackarey-led party is with the INDIA bloc.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

In the two seats where the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are fighting head-to-head, the Sharad Pawar-led faction, which is supporting the INDIA alliance, is leading in both the seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is supporting the NDA coalition this time.

The trends and results are based on data as of 10.30 am. The results will be updated as more votes get counted.

Table 1 | The table shows the lead position in direct contests between SHS and SHS (UBT).

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Table 2 | The table shows the position in the direct contests between NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The results show the parties allied with the INDIA bloc have enjoyed more success so far in this election in Maharashtra. Together, the INDIA bloc is leading in 28 seats, higher than the 19 seats in which the NDA parties are leading. The vote shares are close with the INDIA alliance securing 42.1% and the NDA, 44%.

Table 3 | The table shows the overall position in the 2024 polls in Maharashtra.

Table 4 | The table shows the gains/holds/losses of various parties in the 2024 polls when compared to the 2019 polls.

For instance, of the 22 seats that the BJP won in 2019, it is retaining 10 and is losing 5 to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), 1 to Shiv Sena (UBT), and 6 to the Indian National Congress.