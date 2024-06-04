GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024 | Take your bag and head towards the Himalayas, Congress Jairam Ramesh tells PM Modi

Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election, says Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh

Published - June 04, 2024 02:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

With the latest trends showing the BJP falling below the majority mark, the Congress on June 4 said it has become clear that it will be a staggering political and moral defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he should resign and head to the Himalayas.

The BJP emerging as the single largest party but not getting a majority on its own.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

"He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing prime minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said on December 3, 2016, in Moradabad, the "outgoing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said - "What at the most can they do to me? What can they do? I am a faqir, I will just pick up my bag and leave".

"Do you remember this statement of yours, outgoing prime minister? The time has come. Take your bag and head towards the Himalayas," Mr. Ramesh said in a swipe at Mr. Modi.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

In his post, Mr. Ramesh said the exit polls have been completely exposed as "a total sham." "Trends for all 543 seats are now available. The following has become clear: It will be a staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Mr. Narendra Modi," he said.

Early trends from the counting of votes show the BJP-led NDA is expected to form the government, but it appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. On its own, the BJP appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 240 seats despite significant gains in Odisha, Telangana and Kerala, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in the Hindi belt.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024

