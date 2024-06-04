GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Will BJP limit Congress to single-digit tally yet again? Counting of votes begins

The total voter turnout in the State was 69.56% in phase two and 71.84% in phase three. Exit polls by various agencies predicted a majority for the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:39 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 08:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling in Karnataka took place during the second and third phases of the Lok Sabha elections, on April 26 and May 7, respectively. The 28 Parliamentary constituencies were equally divided, with 14 constituencies in the southern region of Karnataka voting in the second phase and the rest voting in the third phase. The total voter turnout in the State was 69.56% in phase two and 71.84% in phase three. 

Polling ends in Karnataka; month-long, nail-biting wait begins 

The bipolar contest in Karnataka is between the BJP-JD(S) combine and the Indian National Congress. While the BJP is riding the “Modi wave”, the Congress is banking on its five guarantee schemes to ensure its victory in this keenly contested electoral battle. 

While the JD(S) contested without alliance in 2014, it teamed up with the INC in 2019. This elections, the embattled regional party entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. 

Countdown Karnataka: Dissecting the Lok Sabha elections with The Hindu journalists 

A major controversy in the State that made headlines during the polling period was the alleged sexual abuse case involving the incumbent JD(S) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna. The case is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government. 

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 04, 2024 08:39
    Counting of EVM votes underway

    Early trends show BJP candidate from Chickballapur Dr. K Sudhakar leading by a margin of 1,651 votes against Raksha Ramaiah of the Congress. 

  • June 04, 2024 08:11
    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes polled in Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has begun. The process began with the counting of postal ballots at 8 a.m.

  • June 04, 2024 08:07
    Exit polls predict single-digit seats for Congress in Karnataka

    The Congress in ​Karnataka​, which banked on implementation of five guarantees in the ​Lok Sabha elections​, will get single-digit seats, according to several exit polls.

    The exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India, TV Bharatvarsh-Polstart, India TV-CNX, Jan Ki Baat, Republic TV-P MARQ, ABP News-C Voter and India News-D-Dynamics predicted 20-plus seats for the BJP-Janata Dal (S) alliance.

    TV Bharatvarsh-Polstart predicted the highest number of eight seats to the Congress, while ABP News-C Voter and India Today-Axis My India gave 3 to 5 seats for the Congress.

    Going by this, compared to 2019 results, the Congress would improve significantly but would fall below the expectations of party leaders and the cadre.

    Read more

  • June 04, 2024 08:06
    Political fate of Ministers’ children, former CMs, Union Minister hangs in balance

    As the countdown for the counting of votes begins, all arrangements have been made by respective district administrations in the districts of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka for counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Two former Chief Ministers, namely Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, are testing their fortunes in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is hoping for a fifth win in a row.

    Several of the Ministers in the Congress government in Karnataka from the region are anxious as their wards and relatives are in the fray.

    Read more
  • June 04, 2024 08:04
    Stakes high for key parties in Karnataka

    With the results of the keenly-contested Lok Sabha elections out today, the political tussle between the Congress on the one side and the BJP-JD(S) combine on the other is expected to further escalate.

    Though the Lok Sabha election results will not have any bearing on the State government, the Congress-ruled Karnataka has attracted the country’s attention following aggressive campaigns by Congress leaders backed by their five “guarantee” schemes. This had turned the Lok Sabha polls into a prestige battle for the Congress which came to power with a landslide victory last year.

    Read more

Karnataka / India / Lok Sabha / state politics / politics (general) / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Janata Dal - Secular / Live news

