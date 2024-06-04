Polling in Karnataka took place during the second and third phases of the Lok Sabha elections, on April 26 and May 7, respectively. The 28 Parliamentary constituencies were equally divided, with 14 constituencies in the southern region of Karnataka voting in the second phase and the rest voting in the third phase. The total voter turnout in the State was 69.56% in phase two and 71.84% in phase three.

Polling ends in Karnataka; month-long, nail-biting wait begins

The bipolar contest in Karnataka is between the BJP-JD(S) combine and the Indian National Congress. While the BJP is riding the “Modi wave”, the Congress is banking on its five guarantee schemes to ensure its victory in this keenly contested electoral battle.

While the JD(S) contested without alliance in 2014, it teamed up with the INC in 2019. This elections, the embattled regional party entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Countdown Karnataka: Dissecting the Lok Sabha elections with The Hindu journalists

A major controversy in the State that made headlines during the polling period was the alleged sexual abuse case involving the incumbent JD(S) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna. The case is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government.

Follow the live updates below: