  • In direct contests in Karnataka, the BJP’s strike rate decreased from 95% to 64%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 5% to 36%.
  • In direct contests in Rajasthan, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 100% to 61%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 0% to 35%.
  • In direct contests in Telangana, BJP’s strike rate increased from 24% to 47%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 18% to 47%.
  • In direct contests in Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 80% to 59%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 2% to 41%.
  • In direct contests in Maharashtra, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 94% to 40%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 6% to 60%.
  • In direct contests in Haryana, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 100% to 44%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 0% to 56%.