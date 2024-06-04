GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Karnataka Election Results 2024: Prajwal Revanna trailing in Hassan

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna leads in Hassan Lok Sabha segment during Election Results 2024 despite facing sexual abuse charges

Updated - June 04, 2024 12:39 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) leader, Hassan MP. File

Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) leader, Hassan MP. File | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was leading initially in early trends and later began trailing in Hassan Lok Sabha segment on June 4.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

Mr. Revanna (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate.

Follow the Karnataka election results live updates

As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party.

He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.

