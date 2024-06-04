Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was leading initially in early trends and later began trailing in Hassan Lok Sabha segment on June 4.

Mr. Revanna (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate.

As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party.

He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.