GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

West Bengal election results 2024 LIVE updates:

In the 2019 election, the TMC won 22 seats, the BJP won 18, and the INC and CPM won two each

Published - June 04, 2024 08:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

West Bengal, the eastern India state with 42 constituencies, has been host to a number of high-profile battles. The most awaited of which would be Krishnanagar, where All-India Trinamool Congress’ incumbent but expelled MP Mahua Moitra is pitched against ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy of the BJP. In 2019, Ms Moitra had secured 45% of the vote share, or approx. 6.14 lakh votes. The other big contest is in Bahrampur where the leader of opposition in the lower house Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is pitched against former cricketer Yusuf Pathan. The latter is making his debut in politics. 

Further, in Cooch Behar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik would be looking to continue his stay in the Lok Sabha. Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour in 17th Lok Sabha would be looking to continue his stay in Delhi. Whilst former Calcutta High Court Judge Abijit Gangopadhyay is competing from Tamluk. 

Also read: General Election 2024: full schedule

In 2019, the Trinamool Congress had clinched 22 seats with the BJP coming close with 18 seats - a performance that they would be looking to replicate this time around as well. 

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

The state voted in all seven phases from April to June 1 to elect its representative to the 18th Lok Sabha. The total voter turnout in the state was 81.1% in Phase 1, 76.58% in Phase 2, 77.53 in Phase 3, 80.22 in Phase 4, 78.45% in Phase 5, 82.71 %in Phase 6, and 73.36% in the final Phase. 

This time, corruption, particularly the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam have been the major issues in discussion. There have been claims of sexual harassment against women by Trinamool leaders in Sandeshkhali. Also on May 6, a bomb attack in Hooghly killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured two other children, reviving concerns about political violence associated with the ruling party. 

Follow the live updates below

    Related Topics

    General Elections 2024 / West Bengal / Lok Sabha / bjp / state politics / politics (general) / All India Trinamool Congress / Live news

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.