West Bengal, the eastern India state with 42 constituencies, has been host to a number of high-profile battles. The most awaited of which would be Krishnanagar, where All-India Trinamool Congress’ incumbent but expelled MP Mahua Moitra is pitched against ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy of the BJP. In 2019, Ms Moitra had secured 45% of the vote share, or approx. 6.14 lakh votes. The other big contest is in Bahrampur where the leader of opposition in the lower house Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is pitched against former cricketer Yusuf Pathan. The latter is making his debut in politics.

Further, in Cooch Behar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik would be looking to continue his stay in the Lok Sabha. Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour in 17th Lok Sabha would be looking to continue his stay in Delhi. Whilst former Calcutta High Court Judge Abijit Gangopadhyay is competing from Tamluk.

Also read: General Election 2024: full schedule

In 2019, the Trinamool Congress had clinched 22 seats with the BJP coming close with 18 seats - a performance that they would be looking to replicate this time around as well.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

The state voted in all seven phases from April to June 1 to elect its representative to the 18th Lok Sabha. The total voter turnout in the state was 81.1% in Phase 1, 76.58% in Phase 2, 77.53 in Phase 3, 80.22 in Phase 4, 78.45% in Phase 5, 82.71 %in Phase 6, and 73.36% in the final Phase.

This time, corruption, particularly the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam have been the major issues in discussion. There have been claims of sexual harassment against women by Trinamool leaders in Sandeshkhali. Also on May 6, a bomb attack in Hooghly killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured two other children, reviving concerns about political violence associated with the ruling party.

Follow the live updates below