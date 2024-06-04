The General Elections 2024 in Kerala was held in a single phase on April 26, the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Kerala has 20 constituencies and the voter turnout was 71.27%. Of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala, 1,97,77,478 exercised their franchise.

In the 2019 General Elections, the UDF swept 19 seats and the LDF won one seat, Alappuzha.

In 2024, under the LDF, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) contested in 15 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) in four seats and the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] in one seat.

From the United Democratic Front (UDF) — the Indian National Congress (INC) contested in 16 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in 2 seats, the Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) in one seat each.

Under NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested in 16 seats and the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) in four seats.

Despite supporting the INDIA alliance, the LDF fielded strong candidates in all constituencies in Kerala.

The NDA is keenly trying to open its Lok Sabha account in Kerala. In the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, NDA fielded Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar against incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor (INC) and Pannian Raveendran (CPI).

In Wayanad, incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi (INC) is competing against Annie Raja (CPI) and BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran, while in Attingal, NDA fielded Union Minister V. Muraleedharan (BJP) against incumbent MP Adoor Prakash (INC).

In the Kollam constituency, sitting MP N.K. Premachandran (RSP) is battling against actor-turned-politicans M. Mukesh [CPI(M)] and G. Krishnakumar (BJP). Thrissur has K. Muraleedharan (INC), who is the sitting MP from Vadakara, against actor-turned-politican Suresh Gopi (BJP) and V.S. Sunil Kumar (CPI).

In Pathanamthitta, NDA candidate Anil K. Antony, son of former Union Minister and Chief Minister of Kerala A.K. Antony (UDF), is contesting against sitting MP Anto Antony (INC) and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac [CPI(M)].

In Vadakara, UDF has fielded Shafi Parambil (MLA from Palakkad constituency) against LDF candidate K.K. Shailaja, who is a former Health Minister of Kerala.

BJP fielded its sole Muslim candidate, M. Abdul Salam, in the Malappuram constituency against E.T. Mohammed Basheer of the IUML, the incumbent MP from the Ponnani constituency.

In the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kerala multiple times and the BJP also focussed its campaign on garnering votes from the Christian community in the State.

