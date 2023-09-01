September 01, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>>Venice Film Festival: Hollywood strike saps glamour from 80th edition of the fest

A historic Hollywood strike robbed the Venice Film Festival of some of its usual glitz. That said, Adam Driver’s ‘Ferrari’ got a six-minute standing ovation while other big films lined up for screening are ‘The Killer’ and ‘Priscilla’. Meanwhile, ‘Lucy’ director Luc Besson returns to showbiz after being cleared of rape charges.

Bollywood

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ gets premiere date on Netflix

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ gets premiere date on Prime Video

Adarsh Gourav lands role in ‘Alien’ prequel series

Deepa Mehta, Tarsem Singh films in competition at 67th BFI London Film Festival

Hollywood

‘Suits’ becomes second most-streamed series ever as per Nielsen’s six-weeks viewership analytics

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ scraps limited release plan, to hit screens globally

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ gets a new release date because of Taylor Swift’s film

Keanu Reeves to host docuseries ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’

‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors

HBO cancels ‘The Idol’ after controversial first season’

Regional

Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut

Nagarjuna on board for Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula

KRG Studios collaborates with TVF for a film

Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran to headline ‘Paradise’; Madras Talkies to present

Mohan Raja announces ‘Thani Oruvan 2’; Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara to face a mystery villain in sequel

Anoop Menon announces ‘Beautiful 2’; Jayasuriya to be replaced

Trailers

Shah Rukh Khan looks deadly while Atlee aims for a vigilante epic in ‘Jawan’ trailer

David Fincher sends Michael Fassbender on bloody odyssey in ‘The Killer’ teaser trailer

In ‘Ferrari’ teaser, Michael Mann directs Adam Driver in a race to the finish

Teaser of Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut, ‘Otta’, out

Trailer of ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ out

In ‘Skanda’ trailer, Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu promise an explosive masala entertainer

In ‘Saltburn’ teaser, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi team up for Emerald Fennell’s wicked take on desires and privileges

New in streaming

New on Netflix in September:Season 5 of Disenchantment, Season 4 of Love is Blind: After the Altar, the sibling dramedy Friday Night Plan and more

New on Disney+Hotstar: Season 1 of Ahsoka, Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Cuando Frank Conocio a Carlitos, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Season 2 of Invasion, Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer Flora and Son, documentary Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Comedy Island Philippines, Season 2 of The Wheel of Time and more.

Essential Reading

1) The multiple shades of ‘actor’ Bharathiraja: ‘Mani Ratnam asked me if I was interested in politics’

>>The veteran filmmaker breaks down his limited yet iconic acting roles

2) Telugu cinema is in need of blockbusters. Can ‘Kushi’, ‘Skanda’ and ‘Salaar’ change the tide?

>>September and October are crucial months for Telugu cinema after a dismal summer

3) Shah Rukh Khan takes over Chennai with swag at ‘Jawan’ pre-release event

>> Kamal Haasan virtually wished the film’s team, while director Atlee credits actor Vijay for landing the project

4) The Malayalam film industry has no dearth of committees, but concrete action is missing

>> It remains to be seen whether the latest committee in the Malayalam film industry will come up with anything concrete

5) Exhausted by the ‘wokeness’ of new-age shows

>>In their bid to check all boxes, do shows like ‘And Just Like That...’ and ‘Made In Heaven’ end up delivering tutorials instead of good stories?

6) Director Shiva Nirvana: ‘Kushi’ will discuss something beyond post-marriage romance

>>Talking about the Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer, the director opens up on the Mani Ratnam influence

7) Netflix series ‘Ragnarok’ once again highlights the enduring appeal of Norse mythology

>>Norse mythology has long been a staple of Western popular culture with Marvel movies and other spin-offs

8) Bosskey on how humour and Mylapore helped him tide over tough times

The actor-comedian says the hustle and bustle of Chennai’s Mylapore shaped his personality

What to watch

