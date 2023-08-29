HamberMenu
‘D51’: Nagarjuna on board for Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula

The news was announced today on the Telugu superstar’s 64th birthday today

August 29, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A statement from the producers; Dhanush with Nagarjuna and the late KV Anand on the sets of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu in 2015

A statement from the producers; Dhanush with Nagarjuna and the late KV Anand on the sets of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu in 2015 | Photo Credit: @SVCLLP/X and @dhanushkraja/X

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has joined the cast of Dhanush’s upcoming film with director Sekhar Kammula. The news was announced today on the Telugu superstar’s 64th birthday with a statement from producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

“We needed a powerhouse for our pan-Indian project with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula, and who better than our very own ‘King’. Wishing #KingNagarjuna a very happy birthday! We are extremely excited to work with you once again! Can’t wait to get this show on the road (sic),“ read the statement.

Tentatively called D51, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. The film is produced by Shri Narayan Das K Narang, Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Nagarjuna was last seen in The Ghost, which was produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Bangarraju, and the Hindi film Brahmastra Part One - Shiva. Meanwhile, it was announced today that the actor will star in a new Telugu film titled Naa Saami Ranga.

