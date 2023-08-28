Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut

August 28, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Actor Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay will make his directorial debut with a film bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

The young filmmaker’s entry into the industry has been in the works for a while now, since Vijay hinted that his son harbours an interest in direction. Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have two children in Jason and Divya Shasha.

Confirming the news, A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, said, “Lyca Productions has always strived with utmost faith on young and fresh minds, who we believe, are the game changers of any film industry. We are happy to announce that Mr. Jason Sanjay Vijay will direct our next project, which has a unique story premise and an engrossing experience. When he narrated the script, we were totally satisfied as it gave us a cinematic feel. It’s great to see that he has specialised in screenwriting and direction, but has understood the complete production, which we believe is an essential quality that every filmmaker should master.”

He added, “We are looking forward to a wonderful experience working with Jason Sanjay Vijay. The film will have emerging stars in its cast, and we are in talks with top-league technicians from the industry to be a part of this project.”

We are beyond excited 🤩 & proud 😌 to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut 🎬 We wish him a career filled with success & contentment 🤗 carrying forward the legacy! 🌟#LycaProductionsNext#JasonSanjayDirectorialDebut@SureshChandraa@DoneChannel1@gkmtamilkumaran… pic.twitter.com/wkqGRMgriN — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 28, 2023

Jason Sanjay Vijay completed his schooling in Chennai, and then pursued a Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School, followed by a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London.

Jason Sanjay Vijay said, “It’s an honour to get the opportunity to direct my first film for a prestigious production house like Lyca Productions. It has been a hub of encouraging talents and has created a stream of new filmmakers. I am glad that they liked my script, and have given me complete creative freedom to materialise it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil Kumaran who had been of a very great support to visualise my dreams of being a director “.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with the post-production work of his next release Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, that is set to hit screens on 19 October 2023. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun among others. The actor’s last release was the successful family drama Varisu.