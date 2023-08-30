HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deepa Mehta, Tarsem Singh films in competition at 67th BFI London Film Festival

New films by Deepa Mehta, Lukas Moodysson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Tarsem Singh Dhandwar have made it to the Official Competition section at the BFI London fest; the festival has also announced lineups for its First Feature and Documentary competitions

August 30, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Dear Jassi’

A still from ‘Dear Jassi’

The 67th BFI London Film Festival has announced its lineup of films in competition. The latest edition of the BFI fest will take place from October 4 to 15 at venues in London and around the UK.

ALSO READ
Michel Franco’s ‘Memory’ to have North American premiere at TIFF 2023

New films by Deepa Mehta, Lukas Moodysson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Tarsem Singh Dhandwar have made it to the Official Competition section. The festival has also announced lineups for its First Feature and Documentary competitions.

Here is the list of selections shared on the BFI’s website -

Official Competition

Baltimore (Ireland-UK, directed by Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor)

Dear Jassi (India, directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar)

Europa (Austria-UK, directed by Sudabeh Mortezai)

Evil Does Not Exist (Japan, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Fingernails (USA, directed by Christos Nikou)

Gasoline Rainbow (USA, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross)

I Am Sirat (Canada, directed by Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja)

The Royal Hotel (Australia, directed by Kitty Green)

Self Portrait: 47 Km 2020 (China, directed by Zhang Mengqi)

Starve Acre (UK, directed by Daniel Kokotajlo)

ALSO READ
Venice festival director defends inclusion of films by Woody Allen, Polanski, Besson

Together 99 (Sweden-Denmark, directed by Lukas Moodysson)

First Feature Competition

Black Dog (UK, directed by George Jaques)

Earth Mama (USA, directed by Savanah Leaf)

Hoard (UK, directed by Luna Carmoon)

In Camera (UK, directed by Naqqash Khalid)

Mambar Pierrette (Belgium-Cameroon, directed by Rosine Mbakam)

Paradise Is Burning (Sweden-Italy-Denmark-Finland, directed by Mika Gustafson)

Penal Cordillera (Chile-Brazil, directed by Felipe Carmona)

The Queen of My Dreams (Canada, directed by Fawzia Mirza)

Sky Peals (UK, directed by Moin Hussain)

Tiger Stripes (Malaysia-Taiwan-Singapore-France-Germany-Netherlands-Indonesia-Qatar, directed by Amanda Nell Eu)

Tuesday (UK-USA, directed by Daina O. Pusić)

ALSO READ
HBO cancels ‘The Idol’ after controversial first season

Documentary Competition

Bye Bye Tiberias (France-Palestine-Belgium-Qatar, directed by Lina Soualem)

Celluloid Underground (UK-Iran, directed by Ehsan Khoshbakht)

Chasing Chasing Amy (USA, directed by Sav Rodgers)

A Common Sequence (USA-Mexico, directed by Mary Helena Clark, Mike Gibisser)

Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano (Germany-Lebanon, directed by Cyril Aris)

The Klezmer Project (Austria-Argentina, directed by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann)

Queendom (France-USA, directed by Agniia Galdanova)

The Taste of Mango (UK-USA, directed by Chloe Abrahams)

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.