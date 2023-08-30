Deepa Mehta, Tarsem Singh films in competition at 67th BFI London Film Festival

August 30, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The 67th BFI London Film Festival has announced its lineup of films in competition. The latest edition of the BFI fest will take place from October 4 to 15 at venues in London and around the UK.

New films by Deepa Mehta, Lukas Moodysson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Tarsem Singh Dhandwar have made it to the Official Competition section. The festival has also announced lineups for its First Feature and Documentary competitions.

Here is the list of selections shared on the BFI’s website -

Official Competition

Baltimore (Ireland-UK, directed by Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor)

Dear Jassi (India, directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar)

Europa (Austria-UK, directed by Sudabeh Mortezai)

Evil Does Not Exist (Japan, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Fingernails (USA, directed by Christos Nikou)

Gasoline Rainbow (USA, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross)

I Am Sirat (Canada, directed by Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja)

The Royal Hotel (Australia, directed by Kitty Green)

Self Portrait: 47 Km 2020 (China, directed by Zhang Mengqi)

Starve Acre (UK, directed by Daniel Kokotajlo)

Together 99 (Sweden-Denmark, directed by Lukas Moodysson)

First Feature Competition

Black Dog (UK, directed by George Jaques)

Earth Mama (USA, directed by Savanah Leaf)

Hoard (UK, directed by Luna Carmoon)

In Camera (UK, directed by Naqqash Khalid)

Mambar Pierrette (Belgium-Cameroon, directed by Rosine Mbakam)

Paradise Is Burning (Sweden-Italy-Denmark-Finland, directed by Mika Gustafson)

Penal Cordillera (Chile-Brazil, directed by Felipe Carmona)

The Queen of My Dreams (Canada, directed by Fawzia Mirza)

Sky Peals (UK, directed by Moin Hussain)

Tiger Stripes (Malaysia-Taiwan-Singapore-France-Germany-Netherlands-Indonesia-Qatar, directed by Amanda Nell Eu)

Tuesday (UK-USA, directed by Daina O. Pusić)

Documentary Competition

Bye Bye Tiberias (France-Palestine-Belgium-Qatar, directed by Lina Soualem)

Celluloid Underground (UK-Iran, directed by Ehsan Khoshbakht)

Chasing Chasing Amy (USA, directed by Sav Rodgers)

A Common Sequence (USA-Mexico, directed by Mary Helena Clark, Mike Gibisser)

Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano (Germany-Lebanon, directed by Cyril Aris)

The Klezmer Project (Austria-Argentina, directed by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann)

Queendom (France-USA, directed by Agniia Galdanova)

The Taste of Mango (UK-USA, directed by Chloe Abrahams)