Anoop Menon announces ‘Beautiful 2’; Jayasuriya to be replaced

In a social media post, Anoop revealed that the film will begin production in Vancouver by January 2024

August 27, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Beautiful’ and announcement poster of ‘Beautiful 2’

Poster of ‘Beautiful’ and announcement poster of ‘Beautiful 2’ | Photo Credit: Yes Cinemas and Anoop Menon/Facebook

Actor Anoop Menon announced on Sunday that he will once again collaborate with filmmaker VK Prakash for a sequel to their 2011 Malayalam film Beautiful. However, actor Jayasuriya, who featured alongside Anoop and Meghana Raj in the first film, will not return for the sequel and will be replaced.

Anoop further announced that the makers have retained the technical team of the first film in the sequel. “Badusha Productions and Yes Cinema company announces Beautiful 2. Joining VKP and yours truly would be the same super talented technicians Jomon T John, Mahesh Narayanan, Ajay Mangad, Mridul Nair, Vinay Govind, Sajimon and Ratheesh Vega, who were part of Beautiful 1...however this time Jayasuriya won’t be part of the cast, and he will be replaced by another suitable actor in accordance with the new story and script,” read Anoop’s caption.

Notably, John handled cinematography and Mahesh served as the editor in the first film. Ajay Mangad served as an art director, Mridul featured as an actor, while Vinay and Sajimon worked as assistant and associate directors, respectively. Ratheesh composed the music.

Anoop further revealed that the shooting of the new film will commence in Vancouver by January next year. Other details remain unknown at the moment.

