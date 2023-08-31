HamberMenu
Trailer of ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ out

The first episode of the three-part prequel series, starring Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson and others, releases on September 22

August 31, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Colin Woodell in ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’

Colin Woodell in ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ | Photo Credit: Peacock/YouTube

Prime video released the trailer of the series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the three-part prequel series exploring the origin story behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins from the John Wick universe.

The trailer transports audiences back to the 1970s and gives a sneak peek into the exclusive hotel. The first episode releases on September 22 and other episodes will launch weekly after that. The show will be seen through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne, reads the official description of the series.

ALSO READ
How the ‘John Wick’ franchise revitalised an entire genre

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is produced by Lionsgate Television. The series stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

English cinema / World cinema / television

