‘Suits’ becomes second most-streamed series ever as per Nielsen’s six-weeks viewership analytics

The only other title to have more minutes watched over the first six weeks since streaming debut is ‘Stranger Things’

August 25, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Suits’

A still from ‘Suits’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Suits still reigns! The American legal drama series that ran between 2011 and 2019 started streaming on Netflix in June, and it has already broken many streaming records.

Millie Bobby Brown says she is ready for ‘Stranger Things’ to end

As per the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 report, the show has just become the second most-streamed series when considering its viewership during the first six weeks since it became available for streaming.

Between June 19 and July 30, Suits was watched for over 20.3 billion minutes, surpassing Wednesday’s count. The only other title to have more minutes watched is Stranger Things, with over 27.8 billion minutes watched.

Meanwhile, Suits also came on top during the July 24-30 viewing period, aggregating a total of 3.5 billion minutes, followed by Sweet Magnolias with 1.4 billion minutes and Bluey with 1.1 billion minutes. Netflix’s The Witcher came fourth with 868 million minutes.

Suits is a legal drama that follows Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht), a top New York attorney, who takes in law college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) into his wing. The cast also includes Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl.

The USA Network show ran for nine seasons and 134 episodes.

