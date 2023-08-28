HamberMenu
Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran to headline ‘Paradise’; Madras Talkies to present

The film will be directed by filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage and produced by Netwon Cinema

August 28, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Paradise’

Poster of ‘Paradise’ | Photo Credit: @MadrasTalkies_/X

Paradise, an upcoming film headlined by Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando and Mahendra Perera, was announced today with a first-look poster.

Directed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, the film is produced by Newton Cinema and will be presented by filmmaker Mani Ratnam under his Madras Talkies banner.

In a statement, Anto Chittilappilly, Producer and CEO of Newton Cinema, expressed his admiration for Prasanna’s storytelling abilities. “Paradise is a perfect blend of artistic brilliance and commercial entertainment, demanding to be experienced on the big screen,” he said.

Paradise has a screenplay written by Prasanna and Anushka Senanayake. The film has cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and sound design by Tapas Nayak. K (Krishnakumar) is the music director. The film will be released in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Sinhala languages.

