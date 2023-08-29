HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ gets premiere date on Netflix

An Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, the coming-of-age musical stars newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others

August 29, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast of ‘The Archies’

The cast of ‘The Archies’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/ManpreetSinghVirk\

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies will premiere on Netflix on December 7, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
‘The Archies’ trailer: Zoya Akhtar takes viewers ‘back in time’

Co-written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics and follows the adventures of Betty, Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton in the fictional hill town of Riverdale in the 1960s.

It stars newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and others.

Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making her acting debut in The Archies as Veronica. Agastya Nanda who is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan portrays Archie Andrews in his first Bollywood venture. Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of late actor Srivedi and producer Boney Kapoor. She portrays Bettie in The Archies.

ALSO READ
Zoya Akhtar: On ‘The Archies,’ representation in cinema, and batting for equality

“Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion,” read a note from the makers.

Akhtar had last directed Gully Boy in 2019. She co-created the recent web shows Dahaad and Made in Heaven Season 2.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.