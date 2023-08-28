HamberMenu
‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ gets premiere date on Prime Video

The 10-episode period crime series is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and features Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary

August 28, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar 

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced the premiere date of its new India original series, Bambai Meri Jaan.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, Bambai Meri Jaan is a 10-episode crime drama series based on a story by S. Hussain Zaidi. It is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Saudagar.

Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary headline this saga about ‘a father and son who are two sides of the same coin’.

‘Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (played by Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organized crime,’ read a note from the makers.

Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur round out the cast.

Talking about the series, director Shujaat Saudagar said in a statement, “Bambai Meri Jaan weaves the saga of a family inhabiting and growing through their trials and tribulations alongside burgeoning post-independent Mumbai. We can’t wait to see viewers’ reactions to the series that is so close to our hearts.”

