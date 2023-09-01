HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Venice Film Festival | 'Lucy' director Luc Besson returns to showbiz after being cleared of rape charges

‘Dogman’ marks Besson’s first film since 2019’s Anna, as well as his first since being officially cleared of sexual assault charges in France

September 01, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

ANI
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film ‘Dogman’ in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, August 31, 2023. Director Luc Besson attends

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film ‘Dogman’ in competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, August 31, 2023. Director Luc Besson attends | Photo Credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

French filmmaker Luc Besson returned to the spotlight months after he was cleared of rape charges. On Thursday, he marked his presence at the Venice Film Festival, where his film Dogman was screened.

ALSO READ
Venice festival director defends inclusion of films by Woody Allen, Polanski, Besson

Besson attended the world premiere of Dogman alongside cast members such as leading man Caleb Landry Jones. While speaking about his film, Besson thanked his wife and producer, Virginie Besson-Silla, People reported. "Virginie, my producer, she’s a tough cookie, believe me," Besson said at one point in the press conference.

"She helped me a lot on the editing. She’s always very cold about it. She doesn’t want to see all the dailies. She wants to stay out, you know, to be able, at the end, to give comments."

In June, the Lucydirector was cleared of assault charges alleged by actress Sand Van Roy in France. "This decision confirms the dismissal in favour of Luc Besson and confirms all the decisions of the last five years which have found him not guilty,” Besson's attorney, Thierry Marembert, said in a statement at the time.

"It therefore puts a definitive end to this procedure initiated in 2018, during which Luc Besson was systematically cleared by all the magistrates who examined the case," Marembert said, adding "As a lawyer, I welcome this exemplary procedure, which has allowed the manifestation of the truth which is that Luc Besson is innocent.”

Dogman marks Besson’s first film since 2019’s Anna, as well as his first since being officially cleared of sexual assault charges in France.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.