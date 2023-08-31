Teaser of Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut, ‘Otta’, out

August 31, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is making his directorial debut with a Malayalam film titled Otta. The makers of the film, which stars Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, and Indrajith, have released the film’s teaser.

Produced by Children Reunited LLP and Resul Pookutty Productions, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Adil Hussain, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Jayaprakash, Jayakrishnan, Baiju Pookutty, Rohini Molleti, Bhavana Ramana, Devi Nair, Mamata Mohandas, Divya Dutta and Jalaja.

Otta, written by Kiron Prabhakar, is inspired by the life of social worker S Hariharan. With Arun Varma handling the film’s cinematography, Otta’s editing and music are by Zian Sreekanth and M Jayachandran respectively.

The film is slated to release in October this year.

Watch the teaser here...