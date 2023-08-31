HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teaser of Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut, ‘Otta’, out

‘Otta’, written by Kiron Prabhakar, is inspired by the life of social worker S Hariharan

August 31, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Otta’

A still from ‘Otta’ | Photo Credit: @resulpookuttyproductions/YouTube

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is making his directorial debut with a Malayalam film titled Otta. The makers of the film, which stars Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, and Indrajith, have released the film’s teaser.

ALSO READ
Bombay Jayashri, Resul Pookutty part of Roysten Abel’s upcoming production ‘Weaving Voices’

Produced by Children Reunited LLP and Resul Pookutty Productions, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Adil Hussain, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Jayaprakash, Jayakrishnan, Baiju Pookutty, Rohini Molleti, Bhavana Ramana, Devi Nair, Mamata Mohandas, Divya Dutta and Jalaja.

Otta, written by Kiron Prabhakar, is inspired by the life of social worker S Hariharan. With Arun Varma handling the film’s cinematography, Otta’s editing and music are by Zian Sreekanth and M Jayachandran respectively.

The film is slated to release in October this year.

Watch the teaser here...

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.