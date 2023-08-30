HamberMenu
Adarsh Gourav lands role in ‘Alien’ prequel series

The ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ and ‘The White Tiger’ actor will play a pivotal role in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ prequel series

August 30, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his performances in The White Tiger and the recent Guns & Gulaabs, has landed his new international venture.

Gourav, 29, will play a pivotal role in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series.

Written and directed by Noah Hawley, the Alien prequel show is set 70 years before the events of the first Alien film, which was released in 1979.

Gourav will star alongside Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis in the first episodic narrative in the Alien franchise.

Ridley Scott serves as executive producer on the show. It will premiere on FX on Hulu.

Adarsh Gourav appeared in films like My Name Is Khan, Rukh and Mom before breaking out with The White Tiger in 2020. He was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the film.

Gourav had previously appeared in the international anthology drama series Extrapolations on Apple TV+. He plays Jugnu, an opium lord’s inept heir, in the Raj & DK gangster comedy series Guns & Gulaabs.

Gourav stars alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming romantic drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He will also headline Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon.

