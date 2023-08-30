HamberMenu
‘The Killer’ teaser trailer: David Fincher sends Michael Fassbender on a bloody odyssey

Adapted from Alexis Nolent’s acclaimed French graphic novel series, ‘The Killer’ is set to premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival followed by a streaming release on Netflix in November

August 30, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 Michael Fassbender in ‘The Killer’

 Michael Fassbender in 'The Killer'

David Fincher directs Michael Fassbender in his new Netflix outing, The Killer. An adaptation of the acclaimed French graphic novel series of the same name, the psychological thriller film has debuted its teaser trailer.

The fast-paced teaser depicts Fassbender’s methodical assassin going about his rarefied and high-stakes job. Soon, though, something appears to go awry and he’s left on the run. With the refrain of ‘stick to your plan’ buzzing in his head à la Fight Club, he goes about escaping his pursuers while clinging to his sanity. All along, his voice reminds him, “Forbid empathy... empathy is weakness.”

The Killer has echoes of past David Fincher thrillers, notably The Game and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

The film’s official logline reads, “After a fateful near miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Andrew Kevin Walker, Fincher’s collaborator on Se7en (1995), has adapted the film from Alexis Nolent’s original graphic novel series illustrated by Luc Jacamon.

Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton are featured in the cast alongside Fassbender.

The Killer will premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. It will have a limited theatrical release in October before streaming on Netflix from November 10.

