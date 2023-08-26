HamberMenu
Keanu Reeves to host docuseries ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’

‘Brawn’ will chronicle the journey of an understaffed, under-financed, and independent team that won the World Championship

August 26, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’

A still from ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’ | Photo Credit: @DisneyPlusUK/Twitter

Actor Keanu Reeves will next host the upcoming Hulu series Brawn: The Impossible Formula One Story. The four-part docuseries will feature the actor as he dives deeper into the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship that saw an underdog team win.

Brawn will chronicle the journey of an understaffed, under-financed, and independent team that won the World Championship. The series will feature interviews with those involved as well as exclusive and previously unseen archival footage. F1 drivers Jenson Button and Ross Brawn who were a part of the team that won will also appear alongside Reeves.

Brawn, which is a North One production developed and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson and directed by Daryl Goodrich, is expected to stream on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Meanwhile, Reeves will next be seen in Outcome which is directed by Jonah Hill.

