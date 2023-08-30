New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Second season of ‘The Wheel of Time’, ‘Comedy Island Philippines’, and more

August 30, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Comedy Island Philippines - August 31

The six-part scripted and unscripted series follows comedians, actors, and social media celebrities who must improvise to survive and escape the mysterious Tawa-Tawa Island in Philippines.

The Wheel of Time S2 - September 1

Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan.

Pizza 3: The Mummy - August 25

Nalan, a restaurateur discovers an unhinging connection to the ghostly presence in his restaurant.

Satyaprem Ki Katha - August 24

Sattu, played by Kartik Aaryan, is a good-hearted but good for nothing LLB-fail guy who dreams of marrying the IT girl of Ahmedabad Katha (Kiara Advani), a girl way out of his league.