HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ gets a new release date because of Taylor Swift’s film

Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse and the producer of the film took to Twitter and shared the new release date

September 01, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

A still from ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ | Photo Credit: @UniversalPictures/YouTube

The release date of The Exorcist: Believer has been moved up following Taylor Swift’s announcement that her Eras Tour concert movie will be released on the same day. Following her announcement and tickets for her film selling out, the makers of The Exorcist: Believer have moved their release date from Friday, October 13 to October 6.

ALSO READ
‘M3GAN’ sequel to release on January 17, 2025

Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse and the producer of The Exorcist: Believer took to Twitter and shared the new release date. 

Releasing fifty years after the first film, The Exorcist: Believer is intended to be the first of three new The Exorcist films, with the second, The Exorcist: Deceiver, set for release on April 18, 2025.

Directed by David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz. 

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.