‘Jawan’ trailer: Shah Rukh Khan looks deadly in Atlee’s vigilante epic

August 31, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

After a lot of suspense, the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s massy actioner Jawan was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

Directed by Atlee in his first Bollywood venture, Jawan is a big-scale action entertainer starring Khan in a dual role. The trailer depicts Khan’s ‘senior’ character — a bald-headed vigilante who works with an elite crew of six female recruits — hijacking a train in Mumbai. Asked what he wants by the authorities, he coolly quips, “Alia Bhatt”.

As the story unfurls, we meet Vijay Sethupathi as a deadly weapons dealer named Kalee. A flashback suggests Kalee was involved in violent atrocities in a far-flung state. Meanwhile, in the present day, Khan is also seen in the garb of a police officer, with Nayanthara essaying his romantic interest and a fellow law enforcer. The finale builds up to an epic beatdown, as father and son, soldier and cop, reteam to burn Kalee’s empire to the ground.

Deepika Padukone, SRK’s co-star from Pathaan, Chennai Express and other films, has a special appearance in Jawan.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover are also featured in the cast.

The makers had earlier released a first-look ‘prevue’ showcasing the world of Jawan, followed by three songs - ‘Zinda Banda’, ‘Chaleya’ and ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music in his first full-fledged Hindi album.

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the pre-release event of Jawan in Chennai. He was accompanied by Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander and other cast and crew members.

Speaking at the event, Khan praised Tamil cinema for making some of the best films in the country. “At first, it was through Mani Ratnam and Santosh Sivan in Dil Se. Then it was through Kamal sir’s Hey Ram and then, of course, my friendship with Rajinikanth sir. Now I have made so many friends and families in these three years,” he said.

After a string of middling releases, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback earlier this year with Pathaan, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Jawan, boasting a grand canvas and relentless action, is expected to further fortify his box-office resurgence.

In an earlier ‘Ask SRK’ session on X, the superstar described Jawan as “a film about women made for men.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is releasing in theatres on September 7.