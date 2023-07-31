New on Disney+ Hotstar in August: ‘Commando’, ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3, and more

July 31, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

Commando (11th August)

A new threat against India. A new mission. And a new commando swings into danger to save the country from her enemies. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando stars Prem, Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan

100 YEARS OF DISNEY

Barnyard Olympics (1932) (Aug 11) (English)

Mickey and Pete go head to head in a variety of sporting events (running, rowing, vaulting and a wild bicycle race finale), as the entire barnyard (including Minnie and Horace Horsecollar) turns out to cheer them on. Pete resorts to cheating but Mickey wins in the end.

Donald’s Cousin Gus (1939) (Aug 11) (English)

Donald Duck’s gluttonous cousin, Gus Goose, comes for a visit and practically eats him out of the house and home. When the direct approach to getting rid of his voracious houseguest fails, Donald resorts to desperate measures to dislodge him.

Donald’s Nephews (1938) (Aug 11) (English)

Donald attempts to practice child psychology (with a book called Modern Child Training) on his three visiting nephews – Huey, Dewey and Louie – who love to create mischief and play tricks on their long-suffering Uncle Donald. The book has little impact on the troublemaking trio, who wreak havoc on Donald and his house.

Flying Jalopy (1943) (Aug 11) (English)

Donald Duck buys a rattletrap used aeroplane from devious proprietor Ben Buzzard, who tricks the unsuspecting duck into making Ben the beneficiary in case of an accident. Ben then leads Donald on a reckless flight, trying to make the plane crash so that he collect a fortune from Donald’s misfortune.

Goofy and Wilbur (1939) (Aug 11) (English)

Goofy launched a series of his own solo cartoons with this inventive short film which finds him working in concert with his pet grasshopper pal, Wilbur, to lure fish to his net. Not realizing the harm that Wilbur is in until it is too late, Goofy springs into action to try and rescue his friend from an uncertain fate with a hungry frog.

Mickey’s Steam-Roller (1934) (Aug 11) (English)

Mickey Mouse is driving a steamroller when his rambunctious twin nephews, Morty and Ferdie Fieldmouse, accompanied by Minnie, stroll by. While Mickey flirts with Minnie, the twins hijack the machine and set out on a path of destruction with Mickey in hot pursuit. Mickey winds up being chased by the boys, resulting in a chaotic but happy moment.

OTHER DISNEY TITLES

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) | (8 episodes) (Aug 9) (English)

Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’. But plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited ‘High School Musical 4: The Reunion’ movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

LEGO Disney Princes: The Castle Quest (Aug 18) (English)

In the all-new special LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick thinking, and teamwork prevail?

Cuando Frank Conocio a Carlitos (Aug 18) (Spanish)

An anecdote that has been going around the Internet for several years tells of an alleged meeting between Carlos Gardel and Frank Sinatra. According to the story, in 1934 Gardel was performing on NBC in New York when he was introduced to a young admirer who was eager to meet the “great baritone from Buenos Aires”. As it turns out, he was none other than 19-year-old Frank Sinatra. Nobody is certain about what happened in that meeting (nor is anybody sure that it actually happened), but it served as a starting point for the development of a very attractive idea: the story of the night in which Gardel and Sinatra ended up locked in a dressing room together. The two began a friendship that, according to the rumors, would last forever.

MARVEL TITLE

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Aug 2) (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam)

In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. It’s a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

STAR WARS TITLE

Ahsoka (Season 1) | (8 episodes) (Aug 23) (English, Hindi)

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi.

OTHER TITLES

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3) | (10 episodes) (Coming this Aug) (English)

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up! Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez headline the series.

The First Responders (Season 2) | (12 episodes) (Aug 4) (Korean)

The serial arson is not over yet, and the villain starts to unfold their dark schemes. Numerous cases continue to plague Taewon and the police and fire sirens ring throughout the city yet again. The police fight through sleepless nights to stop crimes and catch the culprit. The firefighters are committed to saving just one more life even at the risk of their own safety. The National Forensic Service are equipped not with guns and knives, but with sharp scientific expertise to not miss the smallest of evidence. Together, they form the perfect triangle to combat crime and fire.

Billions (Season 7) | (12 episodes) (Aug 11)

In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponised. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

Overlord (Season 1-3) | (39 episodes) (Aug 15) (Japanese)

The year is 2138. The virtual reality online game Yggdrasil, which was once massively popular, is about to end its service. Momonga, one of the game’s players, is alone in the guild where he and his friends had once enjoyed prosperity, quietly waiting for the time to come. However, the game does not log him out even after its end-time passes. The NPCs suddenly begin to have wills of their own. Outside the guild spreads a different world that he has never seen before. In the real world, a lonely, dull young man who loves games now appears as a skeleton and becomes the most powerful wizard of all! Here he comes - a ruler of death who holds the world in his hands!

A Town Without Seasons (Season 1) | (10 episodes) (August 9) (Japanese)

Bereft of hope, Shinsuke Tanaka, aka Shorts Hansuke, comes with his cat Tora, to the temporary housing settlement that still remains twelve years after the great disaster known as The What. His job is to report to the shady Mikimoto on the lives of the residents, every last one of which is a quirky screwball: Roku-chan, the driver of an invisible train; a homeless father and son who daydream of someday building a mansion; a father who has many children after marrying a pop idol who came to visit the disaster victims; two drunken married couples who argue endlessly, and a young girl Ganmodoki, who labors away silently at home making masks.

Moving (Season 1) | (20 episodes) (August 9) (Korean)

Huisoo transfers to Jeongwon High School where Bongseok attends, and the two quickly grow close by sharing their secrets of possessing superpowers. Meanwhile, strange murders ensue in downtown Seoul after Frank shows up, and the children’s parents realize that a threat is approaching.

NCT 127: The Lost Boys (Season 1) | (4 episodes) (Aug 30) (Korean)

In 2016, a new boy band emerged. NCT 127 changes the K-pop industry, captivating audiences with fresh concepts and performances. All nine members have lived a life comparable to that of the Lost Boys who left home to enter the world of magic with Peter Pan. They speak of their childhoods for the first time ever, through various forms of art, including plays, animations, dancing, singing, and performance art.