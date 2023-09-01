HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Venice Film Festival | Adam Driver’s ‘Ferrari’ gets six-minute standing ovation

Based on the biography ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine’, Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ is also the closing night selection of the 2023 New York Film Festival

September 01, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Ferrari’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Ferrari’ during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

The world premiere of the racing drama Ferrari that happened at the Venice Film Festival ended with a six-minute-standing ovation. Actor Adam Driver and director Michael Mann were at the premiere night on Thursday along with a packed house at the Sala Grande Theatre.

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival | Adam Driver calls out Netflix, Amazon for not meeting actors’ strike demands

According to Variety, the reception made Driver get teary-eyed and stay in his seat only to be helped up by Mann to receive the applause. Starring Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the film’s cast includes Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey. 

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the extended cast of the film wasn’t present at the premiere. The cast though, is allowed to do press as Ferrari is an indie film. 

Based on the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates, Mann’s Ferrari is also the closing night selection of the 2023 New York Film Festival. The film is slated to release on December 25. 

Watch the film’s trailer here...

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.