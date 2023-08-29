HamberMenu
Mohan Raja announces ‘Thani Oruvan 2’; Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara to face a mystery villain in sequel

The sequel will have music scored by Sam CS

August 29, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayam Ravi in a still from the announcement video of ‘Thani Oruvan 2’

Jayam Ravi in a still from the announcement video of ‘Thani Oruvan 2’ | Photo Credit: AGS Entertainment/YouTube

On Monday, on the eighth year anniversary of the hit crime thriller Thani Oruvan, filmmaker Mohan Raja officially announced a sequel to the project that reunites him with his actor-brother Jayam Ravi and actor Nayanthara.

AGS Entertainment, the banner that produced the 2015 film, will produce the sequel as well. The makers unveiled a promo video featuring Mohan and Ravi to announce the news.

In the video, as Mohan writes the screenplay of Thani Orivan 2, in which he has Ravi’s character Mithran choosing a weapon, he realises that Mithran chooses his weapon only based on who his enemy is. So, who is the enemy? In 2015, Mithran chased after the notorious Siddharth Abhimanyu (played by Arvind Swamy). But now that Siddharth has passed, who will replace him?

A confused Mithran breaks the fourth wall and looks at Mohan. He asks, “Why haven’t I set out in search of my enemy?” And Mohan replies, “In this story, it’s the enemy who comes searching for you.”

The promo video has created a lot of intrigue for the much-awaited sequel but it’s disappointing that Hip-Hop Tamizha Adhi’s much-revered theme music wasn’t added. For the sequel, the music will be composed by Sam CS.

Thani Oruvan 2 will be produced by Kalpathi S Agoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under their AGS Entertainment banner. Archana Kalpathi serves as the creative producer while SM Venkat Manickam serves as the executive producer. The shoot of the film is expected to start soon.

