‘Saltburn’ teaser: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi team up for Emerald Fennell’s wicked take on desires and privileges

The rest of the cast includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver

August 31, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated September 01, 2023 01:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Saltburn’ teaser

A still from ‘Saltburn’ teaser | Photo Credit: @AmazonStudios/YouTube

The first teaser trailer of Promising Young Woman-fame Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film Saltburn is out. The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s new film promo, starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, promises a thriller filled with desire and privilege.

ALSO READ
First look images from Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ out

According to an official synopsis, the film is about a student named Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The rest of the cast includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver. Fennell is also producing it alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

The film will open in limited release on November 24 followed by an expansive theatrical release on December 1.

Watch the teaser here...

