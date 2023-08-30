HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors

Members of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe came together in an effort to energise picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers

August 30, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

AP
Rhea Seehorn, Bryan Cranston, writer Peter Gould and Betsy Brandt from ‘Breaking Bad’ speak on a picket line outside Sony Pictures studios on Tuesday

Rhea Seehorn, Bryan Cranston, writer Peter Gould and Betsy Brandt from ‘Breaking Bad’ speak on a picket line outside Sony Pictures studios on Tuesday | Photo Credit: AP

The cast of Breaking Bad has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors. “We want you to come back to the table with us,” Bryan Cranston said in a plea to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers outside Sony Pictures Studios on Tuesday.

Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and other members of the Breaking Bad universe in an effort to energise picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers. Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.

ALSO READ
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis passes away at 83

“The way things were structured 10 years ago made a lot of sense and it made it more possible for journeymen-type actors, actors in the middle that are working just as a hard or harder,” Plemons said. By its final season, which aired more than a decade ago, Breaking Bad was one of the most watched and highest rated cable TV shows ever.

The AMC hit series has achieved enduring popularity on Netflix, but its stars say that has not been reflected in their pay.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad’ to be totally honest and that’s insane to me,” Paul said. “I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.” Cranston said they chose Sony for their reunion as the studio behind the Emmy-winning hit, along with its spin-off projects, the AMC prequel series “Better Call Saul” and the Netflix film, “El Camino.”

“We’re not making them the enemy. They are not villains. These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point,” Cranston said. “We just want them to see reality.”

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.