Reviews of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’

Around Tinsel Town

>> Broadway Cinemas opens in Coimbatore with IMAX Laser and EPIQ Premium Large Format screens

With state-of-the-art laser projection and 12-channel sound with EPIQ premium large format, the recently-opened Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore offers an immersive movie experience. It comes with a nine-screen multiplex, retail outlets, and gaming zones besides a boutique hotel, bar, restaurants and a banquet hall.

>> Hollywood directors ratify labour pact with studios; writers’ strike to impact San Diego Comic-Con

Film and television directors voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year labour contract with major Hollywood studios last Friday, averting a second work stoppage that would have added to the upheaval caused by an ongoing writers’ strike. The Directors Guild of America said 87% supported the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a group that represents Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and other major studios.

Meanwhile, the writers’ strike is set to have a major impact on the San Diego Comic-Con, set to kick off on July 19, as a number of major studios have decided to sit out of the fan-fest

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar announces ‘Housefull 5’, to release on Diwali 2024

Hrithik Roshan shares first glimpse of ‘Fighter’

Kangana Ranaut, producer Sandeep Singh team up for new film

Vidya Balan, Nandita Das, and Guneet Monga release TISS research report on gender representation in Hindi cinema

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets release date

Director Hansal Mehta enters a multi-year series partnership with Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shehnaaz Gill to share screen space in ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’

Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Blind’ gets a streaming date

‘The Kerala Story’ makers announce next film ‘Bastar’, to release in 2024

Hindi horror series ‘Adhura’ to premiere on Prime Video on July 7

Hollywood

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars

Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old

Netflix leaves people furious for re-releasing ‘Titanic’ after submersible tragedy

Disney+ greenlights thriller series ‘Playdate’ from producers of ‘The Power Of The Dog’ and ‘It’s A Sin’

Elizabeth Banks to headline new thriller ‘Skincare’

‘Among Us’ animated series in the works at CBS Studios

‘The Famous Five’ series adaptation in works at BBC with Nicolas Winding Refn as creator

Leslye Headland to helm Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ film adaptation

Regional Cinema

Kamal Haasan on board Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s film ‘Project K’

First look of Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Captain Miller’ out

Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ to release on Ganesh Chaturthi

First look of Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ out

Rashmika Mandanna begins shooting for Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup team up for ‘Written & Directed by God’

Vijay Antony’s ‘Kolai’ gets a release date

Danish Sait, Naveen Shankar to star in ‘Kiriket 11’

Harish Kalyan’s first look in ‘Parking’ out

Biju Menon’s next with director Riyas Shereef titled ‘Thundu’

World Cinema

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 adds eight new cast members

Trailers

‘King of Kotha’ teaser shows an intense Dulquer Salmaan in a bloody gangster drama

Teaser of Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej’s film ‘Bro’ promise a fun entertainer

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya brace for battle in a new trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two’

Huma Qureshi gets cooking as Tarla Dalal in the trailer of ‘Tarla’

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ trailer shows Ethan Coen solo-directing a queer comedy caper

Liam Neeson is back to his ‘Taken’ ways in the trailer of ‘Retribution’

Three generations of women of a family go on a life-changing journey in ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ trailer

Teaser of ‘RDX’, starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav, promises an action-packed entertainer

Trailer of second season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ out

‘Keedaa Cola’ teaser hints at Tharun Bhascker returning with a wacky crime comedy

Suresh Gopi bashes up goons with a motorbike helmet in ‘Garudan’ teaser

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in June: Henry Cavill’s supernatural series The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1, the second season of Hindi anthology Lust Stories, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in June: The second season of the investigative thriller The Night Manager, Marvel Studio’s documentary Stan Lee, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Fourth and final season of John Krasinski-starrer Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Tamil superhero film Veeran, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Idris Elba’s Hijack, Brie Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry, and more

Essential reading

1) Kajol on ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘running around trees no more’

>> Kajol and her ‘Lust Stories 2’ team discuss their short film’s dark take on family, fidelity and parenthood

2) Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur on the conclusion to ‘The Night Manager’

>> In his 40th year in Hindi cinema, Anil also talks about keeping them coming as an actor and his last memory of Satish Kaushik

3) Tamannaah Bhatia on ‘Jailer’, ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and Vijay Varma

>> She chats about her belated homecoming to Bollywood, working with Rajinikanth in ‘Jailer’, and dating a sneakerhead

4) Pride Month | Lesbians through the looking glass

>> It appears that the antidote to fetishising lesbians on screen is to encourage more lesbians onto the industry’s sets

5) No more movies: Udhayanidhi Stalin on quitting acting after ‘Maamannan,’ and his political road ahead

>> He speaks abot why Mari Selvaraj’s filmmaking impressed him and how he assembled the star cast of ‘Maamannan

6) Newer shades of khaki in Tamil cinema: The shifting dynamics of the silver screen cop

>> Tamil cinema cops are finding more dignity while also becoming a mirror to the fundamentally broken system they are part of

7) Malayalam film director Senna Hegde says his film ‘Padmini’ is a comedy for families

>> Hegde talks about casting Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali and his take on the OTT versus theatre debate

8) ‘Circle’ director Neelakanta: I worked with a bound script even 20 years ago

>> The director says his style of filmmaking has changed to connect with the present generation

9) Nanu Kusuma captures the eternal struggle of a woman, says director Krishnegowda

>> The director speaks about his latest, which is based on a short story by novelist Besagarahalli Ramanna

10) Helen Hunt: You want to have fun with work

>> She speaks about the sheer joy of working with Rafael Casal and Daveed Digg for ‘Blindspotting’ and playing cards all through ‘Twister’

11) Debutant director’s Malayalam short film ‘Ek Kahani – A Dubai Story’ wins hearts on YouTube

>> Anoop Varghese’s 25-minute film is about non-resident Indians in Dubai and their little big dreams

12) Sumadevi waited 12 years, working as a stunt double in Malayalam films, for a role that won her recognition

>> One of Malayalam cinema’s few women body doubles, her character in ‘The Secret of Women’ landed her an award

What to watch

1) ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, Harrison Ford’s farewell to the franchise, is a delightful exercise

2) ‘Lust Stories 2’ is a lacklustre anthology, with one stunner

3) Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil save ‘Maamannan’, Mari Selvaraj’s weakest, politically-charged film

4) Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani shoulder ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, an unusual romantic drama that takes time to find its voice

5) ‘Spy’ is a patchy attempt at a thriller with a story steeped in cliches

6) Celine Song’s debut film ‘Past Lives’ is uniquely personal and universally poignant

7) Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur shine in ‘The Night Manager’ Part 2

8) Idris Elba flies high in ‘Hijack’, a thriller that struggles to maintain altitude

9) Olivia Colman shines through ‘Great Expectations’, a dark and drab adaptation

10) Murphy Devassy’s directorial debut ‘Nalla Nilavulla Rathri’ fails to live up to its interesting premise

11) Sree Vishnu and Naresh shine in ‘Samajavaragamana’, a humorous family drama

12) ‘Class of ’09’ is a time-travelling thriller series that isn’t as propulsive as it should be

13) Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second season of ‘The Bear’

14) Jennifer Lawrence’s sex comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ is vanilla with a hint of raunchy

15) ‘Glamorous’ is an unabashedly queer show that can’t pull itself free from its past

16) In ‘Thandatti’, Pasupathy shoulders a partly entertaining, mostly inconsistent drama

17) Web series ‘Kerala Crime Files’ is an engaging slow-burn police procedural

