‘The Famous Five’ series adaptation in works at BBC; Nicolas Winding Refn to helm

June 26, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

A series adaptation of The Famous Five, Enid Blyton’s legendary children’s adventure book series, is in the works at BBC and ZDF with Drive, Copenhagen Cowboy maker Nicolas Winding Refn on board as creator and executive producer.

The 21-book series is set to be made into three 90-minute features for BBC and ZDF. The Famous Five novels follow the adventures of a group of young children, Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and their dog Timmy. “They encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets in an odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between young heroes,” reads a report by Deadline.

The Famous Five has seen multiple series and film adaptations over the years, with even ZDF co-producing a series in 1995. A German film adaptation named Fünf Freunde, based on the 1947’s ‘Five on Kirrin Island Again’ book, released in 2012.

The first episode of the latest series is written by Matthew Read, the second by Priya K Dosanjh, and the third is written by Matthew Bouch and Matthew Read.

Apart from Winding Refn, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Christina Bostofte Erritzøe, Kimberly Willming and Bouch also executive produce. Sophie MacClancy serves as the producer.