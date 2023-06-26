HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Famous Five’ series adaptation in works at BBC; Nicolas Winding Refn to helm

The 21-book series is set to be made into three 90-minute features for BBC and ZDF

June 26, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn | Photo Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A series adaptation of The Famous Five, Enid Blyton’s legendary children’s adventure book series, is in the works at BBC and ZDF with Drive, Copenhagen Cowboy maker Nicolas Winding Refn on board as creator and executive producer.

ALSO READ
‘No Hard Feelings’ movie review: Jennifer Lawrence’s sex comedy is vanilla with a hint of raunchy 

The 21-book series is set to be made into three 90-minute features for BBC and ZDF. The Famous Five novels follow the adventures of a group of young children, Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and their dog Timmy. “They encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets in an odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between young heroes,” reads a report by Deadline.

The Famous Five has seen multiple series and film adaptations over the years, with even ZDF co-producing a series in 1995. A German film adaptation named Fünf Freunde, based on the 1947’s ‘Five on Kirrin Island Again’ book, released in 2012.

The first episode of the latest series is written by Matthew Read, the second by Priya K Dosanjh, and the third is written by Matthew Bouch and Matthew Read.

ALSO READ
San Diego Comic-Con to be hit by writers’ strike as major studios drop out

Apart from Winding Refn, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Christina Bostofte Erritzøe, Kimberly Willming and Bouch also executive produce. Sophie MacClancy serves as the producer.

Related Topics

television / English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.